Georgia Tech pummels Florida State

They’ll be talking about that first half for a long, long time.
Georgia Tech outscored No. 6 Florida State 41-15 in the first half and rolled to a 78-56 win on Wednesday night at McCamish Pavilion.
The upset came courtesy of the sort of energy and intensity that has come to be expected from head coach Josh Pastner’s team. The Yellow Jackets won most of the 50-50 balls, dominated the glass against the larger Seminoles and took advantage of poor FSU shooting.
The result was Georgia Tech’s largest halftime lead of the season and FSU’s lowest production in a half, five less than the 20 they managed in the first half against Virginia. Georgia Tech held the Seminoles 29 points below their season average and to their lowest point total all season.
The offense came from freshman Josh Okogie, who had 35 points and 14 rebounds for his first double-double of the season, and center Ben Lammers, who notched his 10th double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds.
Georgia Tech has now beaten three ranked teams this season, previously knocking off Virginia Commonwealth and North Carolina.
