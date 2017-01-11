Offense remains a problem for Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech isn’t going to win many of its remaining games unless it somehow finds a solution to its lack of offensive production.
Here’s the dilemma: The Yellow Jackets have two consistent offensive players in center Ben Lammers and freshman guard Josh Okogie. Other consistent sources of point production have been difficult to find. That is not a blueprint for success in virtually any conference, let alone the ACC.
“We’re severely limited offensively and that’s OK,” head coach Josh Pastner said. “I’ve told our guys there’s nothing wrong with that. That’s who we are. We have to accept that. We have to get better, but some guys just have to step up for us.”
Pastner keeps reminding his constituents that this is a complete teardown of the program and that wins will not be easy to find. But he’s also realistic enough to know that the Yellow Jackets simply must additional offense.
“We’ve got to find another scorer,” he said. “In this league, you’ve got have guys that can score the ball. It’s an offensive-generated league.”
The Yellow Jackets (9-6, 1-2 ACC) resume that search against Clemson (11-4, 1-2 ACC) at 7 p.m. on Thursday at McCamish Pavilion.
Lammers has been the most consistent offensive player this season and averages 14.9 points. Only once has he failed to reach double figures, and the Louisville coaches called him “the most improved player in the conference.” It is easy to forget that Lammers played only 533 minutes all last season; this season he’s already at 513.
Okogie has had more ups and downs than Lammers, but has scored in double figures in all but four games and averages 14.1 points. He has shown no fear in taking the ball to the basket and has proven to be an excellent free-throw shooter (75.3 percent).
The Yellow Jackets simply must get more consistent scoring from guard Tadric Jackson and forward Quinton Stephens.
Jackson averages 10.9 points and has shown outstanding offensive potential at times; he teased with 24 points at VCU. He scored six against Georgia and three against Louisville.
Stephens averages 9.5 points. He has embraced his role as a more defensive-minded forward and averages 7.7 rebounds. But his scoring has leveled off; since the Georgia game on Dec. 20, Stephens has been in double figures only once and scored just one point against Louisville.
In the Louisville game, Jackson and Stephens combined to go 1-for-13 from the floor. The Yellow Jackets must have more if they’re going to compete.
“Whether it’s Tadric or Q or Josh Heath or Justin (Moore), when you’re open, you have to put it in,” Pastner said. “We can’t afford missed layups, we have to make our free throws. When we’re open for those 3s, we just have to make it.”
Georgia Tech allows 67.9 points per game but is dead last in the conference in offense with 66.6 points. The Yellow Jackets are one point shy of scoring 1,000 for the season — the only ACC team that has yet to do so.
Clemson isn’t an offensive juggernaut. The Tigers average 77.7 points but are Georgia Tech’s equal on defense, allowing 66.7. Head coach Brad Brownell’s team is typically one of the most defensively sound teams in the ACC.
The Tigers are led by Alpharetta native Jaron Blossomgame, who averages 18.1 points and six rebounds. Otherwise, Clemson has five others who average around 10 points: Avry Holmes (10.9), Marcquise Reed (10.3), Donte Grantham (9.8), Gabe Devoe (9.3) and Shelton Mitchell (9.3). Center Sidy Djitte (6-foot-10, 240 pounds) averages 7.4 points and 8.9 rebounds and is the type of center that has given Georgia Tech problems.
The teams played three times last year. Each won on its home court during the regular season, and Georgia Tech won in overtime in the ACC Tournament. Clemson leads the series 67-61.
