Tough road continues for Georgia Tech

Things don’t get any easier for Georgia Tech on Saturday.
The Yellow Jackets face their third straight top-10 opponent in No. 9 Louisville, which is somewhat desperate after opening ACC play with two conference losses. No one said it was going to be easy.
The two teams face off at 2 p.m. on Saturday at McCamish Pavilion.
The game is scheduled to be played, despite threats of a winter storm that could make travel dangerous. Louisville closed its campus Thursday because of weather issues but had not changed its travel plans to arrive Friday afternoon.
The Yellow Jackets (9-5, 1-1 ACC) were hammered by No. 8 Duke 110-57 in a perfect storm scenario Wednesday. Duke was coming off a loss in its conference opener. It was playing its final game under surgery-bound head coach Mike Krzyzewski for at least a month, and it welcomed back guard Grayson Allen from a suspension.
The 53-point loss was the Yellow Jackets’ fifth-largest margin in an ACC game.
“I don’t know who would have beaten them,” Georgia Tech head coach Pastner said.
There were few bright spots in the loss. Georgia Tech shot 34.9 percent from the field; Duke shot 54.2 percent overall and made 16 3-pointers, including 11 in the first half.
The Yellow Jackets had three players with 11 points — Justin Moore, Tadric Jackson and Josh Okogie — and center Ben Lammers failed to reach double-digit points for the first time all season.
Moore continues to grow into his role as the team’s point guard. He had two assists and three turnovers in 28 minutes.
“It’s Justin’s job to run the team,” Pastner said. “Keep it simple. When he tries to hit home runs, he’s not as effective. When he hits singles, he’s a good player; he’s a very good player.”
Pastner is quick to point out that Moore was playing high school basketball less than a year ago. He came to Georgia Tech after Travis Jorgenson informed Pastner that he was not returning to the team this season.
“After I saw the first workout, I said we’ve got to get somebody. We really need another guard,” Pastner said. “He was available, and thankfully he’s come and done a good job.”
Louisville (12-3, 0-2) will be another fierce challenge. Although the Cardinals have lost their first two conference game to Virginia and Notre Dame, they have wins over Kentucky and Indiana. The Cardinals are led by sophomore Donovan Mitchell (12.9 points, 5.1 rebounds), junior Quentin Snider (11.3 points, 3.6 assists) and sophomore Deng Adel (10.7 points, 4.5 rebounds).
The Yellow Jackets return home Thursday for a game against Clemson, then begin a three-game road trip that will take them to N.C. State, Virginia Tech and Virginia.
Comments