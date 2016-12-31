Georgia Tech opens ACC play in style

After Wednesday’s near loss to North Carolina A&T, Georgia Tech head coach Josh Pastner lit into his team the next day at practice. He called it “Truth-telling Thursday,” and he didn’t try to spare anyone’s feelings, especially Josh Okogie’s.
Pastner basically told the talented freshman that he couldn’t afford to turn in any more five-point performances like he did against North Carolina A&T. Pastner didn’t mince words. He made his demands quite clear.
Okogie got the message and delivered.
On Saturday, Okogie scored 26 points and helped deliver Georgia Tech a signature victory — a 75-63 win over No. 9 North Carolina to open ACC play. For a program that is basically starting from scratch, this will go a long way.
“He was told the truth on how he had been playing, and to his credit, he came back and was a big-time player (Saturday),” Pastner said. “He was a very high-level guy (Saturday). When he’s at that level we’re a different team.”
It was the first time Georgia Tech has won an ACC opener since 2005-06 against Virginia. It broke a seven-game losing streak against North Carolina. It provided an unlikely team against a ranked opponent for the first time all year.
Three who mattered
Okogie: The freshman guard attacked the basket with abandon. He made 7-of-14 from the field and was 11-for-13 from the free-throw line. He also had five rebounds, three assists and two steals. He was even better than the night he set the program’s freshman scoring record with 38 points against Tulane.
Georgia Tech center Ben Lammers: The junior was pushed around a lot in the first half by North Carolina’s Kennedy Meeks but had a strong second half. Lammers finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds, his seventh double-double of the year. Lammers has scored in double figures in every game.
Georgia Tech guard Josh Heath: The senior scored a career-high 15 points and was 6-for-6 from the free-throw line. He also connected on a dagger-like 3-pointer in the second half just before the shot clock expired to keep the momentum.
Turning point
With 5:51 remaining and the Yellow Jackets holding a five-lead, they turned the ball over. But North Carolina’s Justin Jackson missed a jumper, and Georgia Tech’s Justin Moore cleared the rebound to Lammers, whose jump shot gave the team a seven-point lead. The Tar Heels never again got closer than four.
Observations
Always in attack mode: Unlike previous years, when Georgia Tech might have been tempted to sit on the late lead, Pastner’s team never lost its aggressiveness. The Yellow Jackets were trying to build the lead instead of hang on. Pastner insists the team is better when it attacks.
Defense takes no holiday: Pastner has made it clear that the team must play hard at all times, just to have a chance. He pointed out the defense was good against North Carolina A&T, but the shots just didn’t drop. Against the Tar Heels, the Georgia Tech defense was tough, and the offense was good enough.
Improvement show at the line: Georgia Tech made 28-of-33 from the free-throw line (84.8 percent). Pastner wants to make more free throws than the opponents take, and that happened Saturday. UNC had only 14 free-throw attempts.
Worth mentioning
It won’t get any easier: Georgia Tech’s next two games are against No. 5 Duke and No. 6 Louisville. It will be the first time the team has the Yellow Jackets have faced three Associated Press-ranked top-10 teams in succession in the program’s history.
Homecourt advantage?: There were more Tar Heels fans than Georgia Tech fans in attendance Saturday afternoon. With classes not in session and with the football team in Jacksonville, Florida, for the TaxSlayer Bowl, North Carolina fans were able to scoop up tickets and tint the McCamish Pavilion in Carolina Blue. Even the Georgia Tech pep band wasn’t there, leaving officials to play a recorded version of the national anthem and the “Ramblin’ Wreck” fight song before the game.
They said it
Pastner on the importance of the win: “That’s just a great win. It’s a great program win. It’s a great way to play. Our guys produced and stepped up, especially, I thought, in our practices couple days. “
Pastner on the resolve after the poor showing against N.C. A&T: “We didn’t play really well on Wednesday. We found a way to win, and then I was able to jump them hard Thursday after practice, called some guys out. We had, as I call it, a Truth-telling Thursday. An honest day Wednesday night and a truth-telling day Thursday. They were told some things that they needed to hear, and to their credit they bounced back, and we found a way to get a W.”
North Carolina head coach Roy Williams on the Georgia Tech defense: “They played it well. They were more aggressive. We didn’t move like we wanted to move. We didn’t get to the spots we wanted to get to. We practiced it (Friday) in preparation. You have to attack when they spread it out like that. The 1-3-1 covering the entire halfcourt can really be good; we’ve played it ourselves. But you need to attack it better than we did.”
What’s next?
Georgia Tech plays Wednesday at Duke.
