Offense a problem for Yellow Jackets entering ACC play

Georgia Tech head men’s basketball coach Josh Pastner has talked all season about how his team has zero margin of error if its wants to win a game. It’s probably even smaller than that if the Yellow Jackets hope to compete in the ACC.
The Yellow Jackets have had enough trouble prevailing against average and below-average teams. Now, they come face-to-face with a series of teams loaded with McDonald’s All-Americans. It starts on Saturday at noon when Georgia Tech opens conference play against No. 9 North Carolina.
“Obviously, most people picked us last place for league play and some have picked us to not even win a game,” Pastner said. “We are going to have to get in there and find a way. We’ve got a tough stretch to open up, but every game in the ACC is a battle and we’re excited for the opportunity. We’ll get back and work at it and be ready to go on Saturday.”
The Yellow Jackets (8-4) enter the game on the heels of a less-than-inspiring 59-52 win over North Carolina A&T, which entered the game with an 11-game losing streak. Georgia Tech had to rally at the end of the game behind Tadric Jackson and graduate senior transfer Kellen McCormick.
McCormick had scored only five points in the first 11 games, but hit four timely 3-pointers for 12 points to spark the rally. Jackson scored 11 of his 12 points in the second half.
“I think it’s always good after a win that you’re able to really jump the guys and get on guys, because it’s easier to do that after a win than obviously after a loss when their confidence is lowered,” Pastner said.
The problem continues to be offense. Georgia Tech ranks last in the ACC in point production at 68.1 per game. That’s 21.5 points fewer than the North Carolina team it will open conference play against. Other than center Ben Lammers, who has been in double figures every game, sometimes there’s no clue about where the points will come.
“We’ve got to be able to make shots,” Pastner said. “In the short term, we’re just going to have to make some shots. In the long term, the best way to improve shooting is recruiting and we understand what we need to do to attack that. For this year, we’ve got to make sure that we find ways to score. We’re moving the ball. We’ve just got to make some of those open shots.”
North Carolina (12-2) has won two straight since its 103-100 loss to No. 8 Kentucky. The Tar Heels’ other loss was at No. 16 Indiana. Justin Jackson leads the team with 17.5 points and 4.8 rebounds. Joel Berry II averages 14.4 points and 3.8 rebounds. Kennedy Meeks averages 13.2 points and 9.2 rebounds and Isaiah Hicks averages 12.6 points.
The Tar Heels have been suffering from a virus that’s hit Berry and head coach Roy Williams. Each had a couple of IVs administered on Monday and Berry still managed to play and score six points – all on free throws – in 23 minutes of a 102-74 win over Monmouth on Wednesday.
“Some of us didn’t feel well,” Williams said. “We’ve got to play a heckuva lot better. It’s a different ballgame. Whether we like it or not, (the ACC schedule) is here.”
