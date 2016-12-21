Pastner likes aggressive approach from his team

Ribbons and participation trophies for hard work aren’t handed out at the Georgia Tech practices. The rewards are unconventional, as in bruises, knots, scratches and cuts, all of them viewed as marks of success.
Earlier this week, guard Tadric Jackson showed up for the Alcorn State game sporting a butterfly bandage on the corner of his right eye. It came from his willingness to dive on the floor and mix it up with teammates during a drill. That sort of aggression is new for Jackson and signifies the definite change of direction the program is undergoing during head coach Josh Pastner’s first season.
The Yellow Jackets return to the court at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday to play Wofford at McCamish Pavilion. It is the team’s third game in five days and its final one before Christmas.
Jackson’s evolution from passive to aggressive is an ongoing process, but Pastner was elated to see the junior willing to get down and dirty in practice.
“I was proud of him,” Pastner said. “(In weekend practices) he dove on the floor like five times, and he’s never done that before, and he busted his eye. He had blood coming down, and guys were clapping and wanting to carry him off like we were Super Bowl champs, because he’d never done that.”
Senior Quinton Stephens, who has bought into the change of styles himself, said, “I think it’s great. He got a nice little scar.”
Pastner was pleased with Jackson’s resolve.
“He got the bloody eye, and he was right back up ready to practice, and I was proud of him,” Pastner said. “That was a big step for him, and guys were pumped up for him.”
The hard-charging approach came with Pastner. The Yellow Jackets have been moving quickly since he arrived in the spring. Knowing that his team lacks the big-time talent needed to win in the ACC, Pastner has emphasized effort. Those who aren’t willing to give it, aren’t going to get on the court.
It starts in practice, where such blue-collar work must be displayed in the 50-50 drills and the rebounding drills, where a bubble is placed in the basket to prevent the ball from going through.
“Whenever it’s a rebound-only drill and there’s a bubble on the basket, it’s pretty much like anything goes,” center Ben Lammers said. “There’s a lot of fouling, I guess, but it does help you out in the end because in a game, it’s nothing compared to the bubble drill.”
If Pastner doesn’t see everyone on the team giving maximum effort during the drills, the entire team is penalized by running.
Such effort will be even more necessary as the team approaches the ACC opener against North Carolina on Dec. 31. The Yellow Jackets (6-4) have a chance to pick up a couple of more wins before the conference schedule begins — Thursday against Wofford (5-7) and then Wednesday against North Carolina A&T.
A key will be to quickly put the Georgia game behind in the past. The Yellow Jackets were beaten 60-43 by their in-state rivals and can’t afford to dwell on it and overlook Wofford.
“We can’t let Georgia beat us twice,” Pastner said.
Georgia Tech beat Wofford 77-61 last year after leading by just two points at the half. Georgia Tech holds a 13-2 lead in the series, with Wofford last winning in 1980 during head coach Dwane Morrison’s final season.
Wofford has won two straight games this season, most recently a 75-74 win at Coastal Carolina. The Terriers are led by Fletcher Magee (16.7 points per game), Ryan Sawvell (11.3 points, 5.8 rebounds) and Eric Garcia (10.6 points).
