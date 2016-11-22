Lammers leads Georgia Tech to win over Sam Houston

Ben Lammers was at it again Tuesday.
The 6-foot-10 junior center just missed his third straight double-double as Georgia Tech ran past Sam Houston 81-73 at McCamish Pavilion.
Lammers finished with 19 points, nine rebounds and six blocks to lead four Yellow Jackets in double figures in scoring.
Georgia Tech (3-1) also got 16 points from freshman guard Josh Okogie, 15 points from guard Tadric Jackson, 10 points and 10 rebounds from forward Quinton Stephens and a career-high 10 points from Corey Heyward.
Sam Houston (3-2) was led by guard John Dewey III with 15 points and six assists.
The Yellow Jackets took control of the game early, despite suffering through some scoring woes. Sam Houston, however, went more than seven minutes without a point, a stretch during which Georgia Tech went on a 17-0 run on the way to a 40-20 halftime lead.
Sam Houston got as close as 55-47 with 8:49 left, but the Yellow Jackets went on a 6-0 run to regain control.
Three who mattered
Lammers: Lammers was 6-for-8 from the floor and made a couple of baskets on some nice moves to the hoop. His energy wasn’t as great to start the second half, which showed on the boards, but he still had six blocked shots.
Jackson: Jackson was 5-for-5 from the floor, including two 3-pointers. But the junior only made 3-of-8 from the free-throw line and didn’t come away with a rebound.
Heyward: Heyward was given his first start of the season to inject some toughness into the lineup and responded with a career-high 10 points. He matched his career high with five rebounds and his season high with three assists,
Turning point
Georgia Tech dominated the first half, but it was a 17-0 streak that decided the game early. Sam Houston scored with 10:31 left and didn’t get another point until the 3:54 mark. During that time the Yellow Jackets upped their lead to 28-9.
Observations
It’s Ben’s block party: Lammers had six more blocked shots. He has 24 blocks in the first four games, half of his total from last season.
Stephens works through slump: Although he hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored 10 points, Stephens was 3-for-11 shooting from the field. He is 10-for-37 from the floor this season, only 27 percent. But he remained on the court because he was contributing on the glass and with his energy.
Too many turnovers: Georgia Tech had 10 turnovers in the second half, four by freshman Justin Moore. Sam Houston scored 13 points off turnovers.
Worth mentioning
Heath ready to return: Georgia Tech will get Josh Heath back from a four-game suspension for its next game. Heath may be able to provide more stability at point guard while freshman Justin Moore matures into the role. Moore has shown flashes but has been erratic.
They said it
Georgia Tech head coach Josh Pastner on Stephens’ contributions: “When he’s playing like that on the glass and hustling, I can play him through those misses.”
Pastner on decision to start Heyward: “I started Corey to give us some toughness and competitive excellence we need.”
Pastner on the difference between the first and second halves: “The first half was our best half of the season. We guarded well. The second half we didn’t guard. We stopped guarding like we did in the first half.”
What’s next?
Georgia Tech hosts Tulane on Saturday night.
Comments