Mills happy to return to backfield

You could tell by the look on his face that Dedrick Mills was happy to be back in the game this week. And you could tell by the tone of head coach Paul Johnson’s voice that he was equally pleased to have the big freshman B-back in the huddle.
Mills bounced back from last week’s suspension by rushing for 58 yards on 14 carries and scored three touchdowns in Georgia Tech’s 38-7 win over Vanderbilt. He ran with grit, confidence – and gratitude.
“Sitting out last week made me think a lot,” he said. “I hurt my team last week. We could have put more points on the board last week. This week coming into the game, I had to do what I had to do.”
What he had to do was hold onto the ball and power it forward. He accomplished that, despite Vanderbilt’s insistence on stopping the dive.
“Dedrick got some tough yards,” Johnson said. “They were kind of committed to stopping the B-back inside, which is fine. It opens up the pitches and we had some huge plays on the perimeter when we got the thing executed right.”
Mills scored on runs of 15, 4 and 5 yards.
First play strikes
Georgia Tech scored on its first play of the game, an 81-yard swing pass from Justin Thomas to Marcus Marshall. The Yellow Jackets did not have a first-play touchdown last year.
“The first play was huge. It was a nice play by Marcus,” Johnson said. “We knew they’d have to have a linebacker on him on the wheel route, and he’s pretty fast.”
Georgia Tech’s longest gain on its first play in 2015 was a 36-yard run by Clinton Lynch. The Yellow Jackets opened with a pass only once last season and it was incomplete.
Throwing a flag
Georgia Tech was penalized five times for 55 yards. The tally included a flag for an illegal block and another for holding that forced the Yellow Jackets into a second-and-28 at the 50.
Lineup changes
In the pregame notes, Georgia Tech reported that Mills had regained his starting job at B-back. However, it was Marshall who lined up there and caught the pass that resulted in a touchdown. ...
J.J. Green earned his third start at the A-back spot opposite Qua Searcy.
The offensive was jiggled due to the ankle injury to Trey Klock, who dressed but did not start. That left the starting line as Eason Froymayan at left tackle, Will Bryan at left guard, Shamire Devine and right guard and Andrew Marshall at right tackle.
David Curry, who played well last week against Mercer, earned the start at outside linebacker ahead of Terrell Lewis. Senior Ryan Rodwell regained his spot as starting punter.
