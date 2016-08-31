Sports

Wednesday’s Middle Georgia high school scoreboard

Wednesday night’s Middle Georgia high school softball and volleyball results

Wednesday’s Softball

Jones County 16, Stockbridge 1

Stockbridge

001

1

1

6

Jones County

619

16

7

0

WP: Anna Hubbard. LP: V. Brooks.

3B: JC: Sydney Lanford.

Game notes: Lanford, Jaida Williams and Madison Bennett each had three RBI for Jones County.

GMC 1, West Laurens 0

GMC

000

000

01

1

3

0

West Laurens

000

000

00

0

3

0

WP: Taylor Scott. LP: Taylor Cobb.

2B: GMC: Jordan Waller.

Game notes: Scott struck out eight for GMC, with Waller’s double driving Laila Long home for the game’s only run.

Records: GMC 7-2.

Houston County 3, Warner Robins 0

Warner Robins

000

000

0

0

2

1

Houston County

000

030

x

3

6

3

WP: Rylee Lamb. LP: Courtney Walker.

2B: HC: Autumn Ring.

Game notes: Grace Hardee and Madison Slappey each had two RBI for Houston County, while Ring added two RBI. ... Lamb struck out six, while Warner Robins’ Walker struck out eight.

Records: Houston County 8-3.

Next: Houston County at Veterans, 6 p.m., Thursday.

Mary Persons 6, Rutland 1

Rutland

001

000

0

1

7

0

Mary Persons

202

020

x

6

12

2

LP: Laney Wallace.

Game notes: Christa Ward went 2-for-3 for Rutland.

Records: Rutland 5-6.

Next: Rutland at Central, 4:30 p.m., Thursday.

Monticello 9, Alcovy 2

Alcovy

000

020

0

2

5

2

Monticello

300

600

x

9

11

2

WP: Lauren Mosley. LP: Williams.

2B: A: Rhodes; M: Mackenzie Tripp, Madison Abbott.

Game notes: Mia Jenkins, Abbott, Mosley and Jessie Caron each had two hits for Monticello.

Records: Monticello 10-3.

Tuesday’s Volleyball

Warner Robins 3, West Laurens 1

Sets: 25-23, 25-21, 25-15, 25-19

Kills: WR: Kayle Luke 10.

Digs: WR: Sahtesa Harris 9.

Aces: WR: Harris 7.

Blocks: WR: Harris 2.

Records: Warner Robins 14-2-2.

Next: Warner Robins vs. Veterans, Thursday

Tuesday’s Softball

Upson-Lee 7, Perry 6

Perry

022

002

0

6

9

2

Upson-Lee

13

010

x

7

12

0

WP: Hendricks. LP: Nutgrass.

2B: P: Chance.

Game notes: Three Upson-Lee playrs had two hits each. ... Annie Chance, Terra Odom and Olivia Hardy had two hits for Perry, Hardy driving in four runs and Chance two.

Mary Persons 3, West Laurens 2

West Laurens

000

100

1

1

8

0

Mary Persons

100

200

x

3

5

1

WP: Bell. LP: Edenfield.

2B: WL: Morton, Cobb; MP: K. Smith.

HR: WL: Lowther, Cobb; MP: Mullis.

Records: Mary Persons 4-4.

Jones County 6, Ola 3

Jones County

211

000

2

6

12

0

Ola

120

000

0

3

4

1

WP: Mason Watford. LP: Tucker.

2B: JC: Miranda Justice, Katlin Curry.

HR: O: Peters.

Game notes: Jaida williams scored the go-ahead run for Jones County in the third. ... Williams had and Justice had three hits apiece, and Curry drove in three runs for the Greyhounds.

Westfield 7, Southland 0

Southland

000

000

0

0

4

0

Westfield

001

420

x

7

8

0

WP: Emma Williams.

2B: W: Riley Hickok.

Game notes: Emma Williams had 11 strikeouts for Westfield. Ellie Williams and Camille Ledford each had two hits, while Hickok added three RBI.

Records: Westfield 14-2.

