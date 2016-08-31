Wednesday’s Middle Georgia high school scoreboard

High Schools
Wednesday’s Softball
Jones County 16, Stockbridge 1
Stockbridge
001
—
1
1
6
Jones County
619
—
16
7
0
WP: Anna Hubbard. LP: V. Brooks.
3B: JC: Sydney Lanford.
Game notes: Lanford, Jaida Williams and Madison Bennett each had three RBI for Jones County.
GMC 1, West Laurens 0
GMC
000
000
01
—
1
3
0
West Laurens
000
000
00
—
0
3
0
WP: Taylor Scott. LP: Taylor Cobb.
2B: GMC: Jordan Waller.
Game notes: Scott struck out eight for GMC, with Waller’s double driving Laila Long home for the game’s only run.
Records: GMC 7-2.
Houston County 3, Warner Robins 0
Warner Robins
000
000
0
—
0
2
1
Houston County
000
030
x
—
3
6
3
WP: Rylee Lamb. LP: Courtney Walker.
2B: HC: Autumn Ring.
Game notes: Grace Hardee and Madison Slappey each had two RBI for Houston County, while Ring added two RBI. ... Lamb struck out six, while Warner Robins’ Walker struck out eight.
Records: Houston County 8-3.
Next: Houston County at Veterans, 6 p.m., Thursday.
Mary Persons 6, Rutland 1
Rutland
001
000
0
—
1
7
0
Mary Persons
202
020
x
—
6
12
2
LP: Laney Wallace.
Game notes: Christa Ward went 2-for-3 for Rutland.
Records: Rutland 5-6.
Next: Rutland at Central, 4:30 p.m., Thursday.
Monticello 9, Alcovy 2
Alcovy
000
020
0
—
2
5
2
Monticello
300
600
x
—
9
11
2
WP: Lauren Mosley. LP: Williams.
2B: A: Rhodes; M: Mackenzie Tripp, Madison Abbott.
Game notes: Mia Jenkins, Abbott, Mosley and Jessie Caron each had two hits for Monticello.
Records: Monticello 10-3.
Tuesday’s Volleyball
Warner Robins 3, West Laurens 1
Sets: 25-23, 25-21, 25-15, 25-19
Kills: WR: Kayle Luke 10.
Digs: WR: Sahtesa Harris 9.
Aces: WR: Harris 7.
Blocks: WR: Harris 2.
Records: Warner Robins 14-2-2.
Next: Warner Robins vs. Veterans, Thursday
Tuesday’s Softball
Upson-Lee 7, Perry 6
Perry
022
002
0
—
6
9
2
Upson-Lee
13
010
x
—
7
12
0
WP: Hendricks. LP: Nutgrass.
2B: P: Chance.
Game notes: Three Upson-Lee playrs had two hits each. ... Annie Chance, Terra Odom and Olivia Hardy had two hits for Perry, Hardy driving in four runs and Chance two.
Mary Persons 3, West Laurens 2
West Laurens
000
100
1
—
1
8
0
Mary Persons
100
200
x
—
3
5
1
WP: Bell. LP: Edenfield.
2B: WL: Morton, Cobb; MP: K. Smith.
HR: WL: Lowther, Cobb; MP: Mullis.
Records: Mary Persons 4-4.
Jones County 6, Ola 3
Jones County
211
000
2
—
6
12
0
Ola
120
000
0
—
3
4
1
WP: Mason Watford. LP: Tucker.
2B: JC: Miranda Justice, Katlin Curry.
HR: O: Peters.
Game notes: Jaida williams scored the go-ahead run for Jones County in the third. ... Williams had and Justice had three hits apiece, and Curry drove in three runs for the Greyhounds.
Westfield 7, Southland 0
Southland
000
000
0
—
0
4
0
Westfield
001
420
x
—
7
8
0
WP: Emma Williams.
2B: W: Riley Hickok.
Game notes: Emma Williams had 11 strikeouts for Westfield. Ellie Williams and Camille Ledford each had two hits, while Hickok added three RBI.
Records: Westfield 14-2.
