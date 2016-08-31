Houston County, Veterans officially have their new home

3:31 Veterans, Houston County more than amped for home stadium Pause

1:27 For the love of football: An essay

1:22 Greg Moore credits balance for FPD win over Howard

12:06 Kirby Smart on kickers, UNC and black jerseys

3:58 Mercer quarterback, center share unique bond, strive for milestone

1:02 Mercer readies for tough opener

1:23 Losses to Citadel haunt Russ

1:26 Mercer expects exciting atmosphere Thursday

1:36 The Citadel has been a tough opponent for Mercer

20:45 Kirby Smart on Nick Chubb, QBs and UNC