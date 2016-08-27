Time for season to get started

Pull out your favorite ball and shoes and get ready for action. For the more than 1,000 area league bowlers, the 2016-17 is kicking off. Registration at Gold Cup Bowling Center on Pio Nono Avenue is in progress for 14 scheduled leagues. Information is available at the center or by calling 781-2096.
Kickoff for the leagues vary from now to early September. Vacancies are available for youth (age 6-19), seniors (age 55-and-older) and adults in either mixed, women’s or men’s leagues. There is also a league for merchants and a league for individuals with physical and mental difficulties.
Warner Robins has a similar agenda with registration now at the Gold Cup Russell Parkway Center (922-3054). Fourteen leagues are also forming including the aforementioned categories and two scratch leagues. The base-located Robins Lanes (936-2112) offers six leagues including a charity based group.
Conger surges
Corey Conger was terrific in rolling the first perfect game of the new season in the New Kids in the Alley league. His set total was 729. This achievement occurred at the Russell Parkway Gold Cup lanes in Warner Robins.
Warner Robins action
Justin Gordon (727) and Cathy Copeland (602) led the Kings and Queens. Three stars were noted in the Men’s Commercial — Kyle Snell (757), Bobby Morgan (728) and Tyler Harvey (275 game). High scores in the New Kids in the Alley league went to Steve Putnam (726), Mark Petit (724/279 game), Amber Lethco (617), Karley Bowie (615/258 game) and James Humpheys (279 game). Another score of interest was Bryan Carrier (699). Senior superlatives were John Trichintotis (706/257 game), David Hutcherson (651) and Grady Clements (646).
Tools of the trade
Q: Can a player be added to a team roster anytime during the season?
A: Yes, team captains have the authority to add players anytime during the season as long as it is in compliance with league rules.
Events update
▪ The 36th annual Georgia State WBA Seniors Tournament will be held on weekends from Oct. 22 to Nov. 13 in Newnan. Singles and doubles will be held. The entry fee is $24 per bowler per event, and the deadline to enter is Sept. 30.
* The 36th annual Georgia State USBC Seniors Tournament will be held on weekends from Oct. 22 to Nov. 13 in Newnan. Singles and doubles will be held. The entry fee is $24 per bowler per event, and the deadline to enter is Sept. 30.
* The 36th annual Georgia State USBC WBA Queens and Senior Queens Tournaments will be held Feb. 25-26 in Newnan. The entry fee is $55 per bowler for individual competition, and the deadline to enter is Feb. 3.
* The 61st annual Georgia State USBC Women’s Handicap Championships will be held on weekends from March 4 through March 19 in Fayetteville and Newnan. Singles, doubles and team events will be held. The entry fee is $24 per bowler per event, and the deadline to enter is Jan. 15.
Bowling scores
GOLD CUP-RUSSELL PARKWAY
KINGS AND QUEENS: Justin Gordon 727-256, Byran Carrier 699-268, Rodney Mines 659-256; Cathy Copeland 602-225, Jennie Lackey 544-201, Tami Truxal 213.
LADIES NIGHT OUT: Shirley Bailey 509, Sandra Harris 500, Sonja Nettles 188.
MEN’S COMMERCIAL: Kyle Snell 757, Bobby Morgan 728, Tyler Harvey 275.
NEW KIDS IN THE ALLEY: Corey Conger 729-300, Steve Putnam 726, Mark Petit 724-279, James Humpheys 279; Amber Lethco 617, Karley Bowie 615-258, Kim Conger 571-232.
SUMMER SENIORS: John Trichintotis 706-257, David Hutcherson 651-235, Grady Clemonts 646-247; Donna Mauro 502-178, Arlene Todd 499-204, Quay Ward 470
Central Georgia Association
Adaptive Sports: Andre Johnson 294-156, Mark Baker 251, Zach Jones 138; Marquita Denerson 216-112, Chanda Davis 211-117.
Adaptive Sports Rampers: Jake Pitts 248-134, Carl Brown 212-107; Norma Griffin 206-179.
Summer Smoke Free: Steve Davis 618-243, Joe Gary 575, Roger Harris 200; Donna Maynard 520-203, Kathy Jones 461, Julia Cruz 179.
