Macon-native Russell Henley takes another positive step on golf’s big stage

Russell Henley didn't win the U.S. Open on Sunday at Shinnecock Hills Golf Course on Long Island.
Nope, the title went to Brooks Koepka for the second straight year as he became just the seventh player to win the tournament in back-to-back years and the first since Curtis Strange in 1988-89. So Henley is still looking for his first major championship title, and the next chance for that will come in July at Carnoustie Golf Club in Scotland in the British Open.
The Macon native didn't even have his best finish at the U.S. Open as he tied for 25th (he finished tied for 16th in 2010 in his U.S. Open debut as an amateur). But he did take another step forward in his major tournament career with his performance at Shinnecock Hills.
Henley played really well in three of the four rounds, shooting scores of 69-73-77-73. He had the lead during the first round and was tied for the lead at the end of Thursday’s play.
The former Stratford Academy and Georgia standout stumbled a bit in the third round, but so did just about everyone else in the field in ridiculously difficult conditions.
Henley, however, bounced back nicely with a solid round Sunday to leave the tournament with plenty of momentum.
The U.S. Open trophy again went to Koepka as he held off the field with a strong final-round showing, and he is quickly becoming one of the game’s best young players. That’s saying something with all the young talent in the game these days (the past five majors have been won by Americans in their 20s).
It's interesting to note that the past two major championship winners (Patrick Reed at the Masters) competed at the short-lived Brickyard Collegiate at the Brickyard at Riverside in Macon — Koepka playing for Florida State and Reed playing for Augusta State.
Henley also played in that tournament with the Bulldogs and is no stranger to competing against (and beating) golf's best players.
With three career PGA Tour wins, Henley certainly has made a name and a terrific career for himself, and that has continued with a solid season this year. The next step for him would be winning one of golf's top tournaments, either the majors (the Masters, U.S. Open, British Open or PGA Championship) or the Players Championship.
If he continues to play well and continues to head in the right direction — he has at least one top-20 finish in each of the four majors in his career — he will put himself in contention again and get more chances to do just that.
