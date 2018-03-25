Three questions for Georgia Tech spring practice

The Georgia Tech football team is generally known for its offense, the unusual option attack that Paul Johnson has operated since arriving at the school 11 seasons ago. But as the Yellow Jackets prepare to open spring football practice, much of the attention will be shifted to the defense.
Georgia Tech has a new defensive coordinator in Nate Woody, who was spirited away from Appalachian State to replace Ted Roof, who moved on to N.C. State. He will install a new 3-4 defensive scheme this spring, which means players will be moving around to different positions and some playing different roles.
“We’re looking forward to it,” Johnson said. “We had a couple of guys have off-season surgery, but for the most part we have everybody available.”
Here are three questions that will be asked this spring, as the team works though three weeks of drills to prepare for the spring game on April 20.
How’s this new defensive scheme going to work?
The 3-4 defense features three defensive linemen, two ends and a nose tackle, who are responsible for engaging the opponent’s offensive line. That permits four linebackers, who can drop into coverage or rush the quarterback. The ability of the linebackers allows the flexibility that coordinators crave.
The defensive staff will be tasked with putting players in the right positions. Woody will have to determine the best place for the defensive linemen and whether to place linebackers inside or outside – of even if they should be cross-trained at different positions.
“Anytime there’s a change its always exciting,” Johnson said. “There will be a lot of position changes, some anyway, and hopefully we’ll be able to sort through that first week or two of spring and start to build some depth for fall camp.”
Who’s going to be the backup quarterback?
A year ago, there was a spirited competition to see who would replace Justin Thomas as the starter. Even though the results were announced until the day of the season opener, TaQuon Marshall began to assert himself to play a prominent role. He wound up leading the team with 1,146 yards and 17 touchdowns on the ground.
Marshall’s job isn’t in danger, but there will be a scuffle for the primary backup role between redshirt sophomore Lucas Johnson and redshirt freshman Tobias Oliver. Johnson is tall and athletic, with breakaway speed. Oliver, who played at Northside, reminds some of a taller version of Justin Thomas.
“Lucas, we expect him to compete, and Tobias has been really good in morning runs,” Johnson said. “He’ll get a chance.”
With the defection of Jay Jones and the lack of any walkons, the Yellow Jackets will have only three quarterbacks on the spring roster.
“They’re going to get a ton of work,” Johnson said.
Who might be the surprise additions to the team?
The offensive line has more pieces than in previous seasons – even though returning tackle Andrew Marshall won’t be ready until fall camp. There’s not much concern with A-backs and B-backs, although redshirt Jordan Ponchez-Mason will get a look.
Georgia Tech needs to identify a go-to receiver now that Ricky Jeune has graduated. The answer may be Adonicus Sanders, a highly regarded receiver from South Carolina who was redshirted in 2017. The other options are holdovers Brad Stewart, a good possession receiver but not exactly a deep threat, and Jalen Camp, who showed flashes at times.
There are plenty of opportunities in the secondary now that graduation has drained the shelves. Only A.J. Gray returns at free safety and he won’t play this spring because of off-season surgery. That leaves holdovers like Lamont Simmons, Jalen Johnson and Jaytlin Askew to take the lead.
