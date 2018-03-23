America’s favorite sport is back in Macon

Derek Stingley has been involved with Arena Football for much of the past 13 years, including two years with the Macon Knights back in 2005-2006, so he is well aware that you can’t quite know how good a team is until they put on the pads and play an actual game.
After a two-week training camp, Stingley will get to see exactly what he has with his new team, the Georgia Doom, as they open up their American Arena League season Saturday night at the Macon Coliseum against the Atlanta Havoc.
Stingley not only serves as the head coach but is also the general manager, which adds many more duties for him. “So far, it has been great and I have been able to be involved with finding sponsorships and advertising and basically everything to finding meals for our players and working out contracts,” Stingley said. “But I really love coaching this brand of football at this level and it has been great being able to put a team together from scratch and I was thrilled with the opportunity to come back to Macon.”
Stingley feels like he has a team that will compete well. “Everyone wants to win a championship and that will be our goal,” he said. “We have a veteran team and we feel good about what we have, but the cold reality of playing at this level is that we welcome these guys to the team, but while we are welcoming them, we are looking for their replacement. These guys have worked very hard but they know they have to perform in the games.”
The Havoc opened their season last week with a 48-21 win over the Florida Tarpons, and according to Stingley, the Havoc showed that they are a team to be reckoned with. “They are a veteran team and they have a lot of guys that have played at higher levels and they have a great coaching staff,” Stingley said. “We will find out very quickly how good of a team we have.”
Macon will be led by wide receiver Antwon Cutts, who has been in the arena circuit for years, and safety Derek Patterson, who was described by Stingley as a playmaker.
Stingley is excited to be bringing arena football back to Macon. “First of all we will have a great family environment and really it’s like a party within a football game,” Stingley said. “I think if we can get the fans out they will be excited about having a football team here. I am very anxious to get this going and see exactly what we have.”
