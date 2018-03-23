How local sports teams score big points with fans and business owners alike

Aaron Hutchison is on his feet cheering Macon Mayhem players as they chase a puck around the ice on a Sunday evening at the Macon Coliseum.
“This is a team that they’re trying to get somewhere and, of course, all these people come out because they want to see fights. They want to see bloodshed. That’s the fun of it.”
He’s sporting a jersey that reads “Heckler” on it, but he’s really a super fan of the 3-year-old hockey team. And he’s not alone. Since the Mayhem’s inception in 2015, attendance at games has increased. According to Erik Evenson, the teams' director of Media Relations and Broadcasting, the average attendance has grown from 1,859 to 2,372 this season.
Aaron Buzza, of the Macon Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, says that people in Middle Georgia love sports. But he recognizes that support has deeper effects than simply packed stadiums.
“Anytime anybody comes to town for a sporting event, there’s economic impact,” Buzza said. “Typically if someone’s coming from out of town, they’re not just going to the hockey game and going home, they’re going to fill their car with gas, they’re going to stop for a meal.”
Semi-professional and amateur sports teams often come and go in cities both large and small, staying for several years before failing for a variety of reasons, including losing funding, having to relocate due to changing owners, constantly shuffling leagues and lack of community interest. Macon is trying its hardest to make their new teams stick.
And soon the Mayhem will not be the only team in this city known more for its music legends. The Macon Bacon baseball team takes the field this summer, recruiting both local and non-local college baseball players who are hoping to compete during the summer. They have already signed two Mercer players to the roster.
The Bacon are part of the Coastal Plain League, a summer league for college players across the nation that reformed in 1997. They also share the same majority owners as the wildly successful Savannah Bananas. Bacon President Todd Pund says the reason the league has succeeded where others have failed is an emphasis on marketing.
“It’s not about baseball. It’s about entertainment. Baseball is just the game going on on the field,” Pund said.
And that field is part of the attraction. Luther Williams is the second oldest minor league ballpark in the country. It’s been featured in movies and hosted players such as Pete Rose, Chipper Jones and Andruw Jones. Pund said that older teams that came to Macon wanted the local government to fund a complete renovation, but the small town wasn’t in a financial position to do so. The Bacon’s owners asked for something else; tweaks and minor renovations made to the ballpark that made it financially viable for Macon.
“We saw a niche we could help fill. We could help revitalize this ballpark, and the cool thing is, I’ve been doing this 20 years, I’ve never worked on a project where this old ballpark means a lot to the people of Macon,” Pund said.
Pund says their goal is to make baseball accessible and affordable to the community. Tickets are often sold in five or 10-game packs rather than entire season passes, and they have plans to build a beer garden. That decision was a planned marketing technique that the Bacon sees as a way to attract more families.
“Quite frankly, Major League teams have priced families out. And that’s kind of where we find our niche. Affordable, all you can eat,” Pund said.
The convention bureau's Buzza says the park’s location in a downtown undergoing revitalization is also a huge plus.
“It’s a real great opportunity, a real great time to be here in the community. And teams are here recognizing that we’re right on the edge of something amazing,” Buzza said.
The thing the teams all have in common is marketing. They pour resources into social media and create events and themes around each of their games. The theme for a fall Mayhem game was "Star Wars" — and the fans ate it up. Children in "Star Wars" costumes dotted the Coliseum prior to the game, theme music from the film blasted through the speakers and paid adults wore character costumes and interacted with fans.
“You have ownership that’s really bought into the community, and has decided that they’re going to plant their flag here, so to speak. And that means something. They’re here because it’s Macon and they’re going to make it work,” Buzza said.
They also engage local businesses, their employees and fans. Mayhem players often visit local high schools to talk to kids about college, sports and future aspirations.
Pund says that creating bonds between players, fans and local business is integral to their marketing plan.
“Usually in the marketplace there’s gonna be between 5 and 7 percent of people that are going to be interested. The rest, you have to go out and get,” Pund said.
And go out and get, they have. The Bacon’s aggressive marketing on social media has already aided them in selling 80 percent of their first game tickets.
Hockey enthusiast Hutchison is back on his feet cheering as two hockey players collide on the rink. From a local’s perspective, who has seen the rise and fall of multiple sports teams in Macon, the benefit to having teams is simple.
“As long as we can teach the kids to come to this instead of being out there, you know, doing some stupid stuff,” Hutchinson said.
He says he’s already looking forward to cheering on the Georgia Doom, Macon’s new arena football team.
“It’s almost like a n-rule kind of football scenario, ya know? It’s almost like backyard football which always makes it more fun because they don’t have all the rules that the NFL and all those stupid other ones do,” Hutchinson said.
The Doom plays their inaugural game against the Atlanta Havoc on Saturday.
