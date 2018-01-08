Player’s rank is a first for Mercer men’s tennis program

Mercer men’s tennis player, senior Sam Philp, finished the fall tennis season as the first player from the Southern Conference to be nationally ranked.
Philp, whose accomplishments this season included winning the Mercer Gridiron Classic Championship, has been playing tennis for 14 years.
“My parents wanted me out of the house for an activity, so they got in touch with the local tennis club, and the rest is history,” Philp said.
He was born in St. Albans, England. His family now lives in Canada. He found his way to the Mercer men’s tennis team through a friend who attended the university a few years before him.
Never miss a local story.
“My friend told me about the school and had recruiters come look at me, and I was recruited to come here and play,” Philp said.
"Sam is well deserving of this recognition as he had a great fall," Eric Hayes, the head tennis coach at Mercer, said in a press release about Philps’s ranking.
Philp said one of his proudest moments as a Mercer tennis player was when he was named the Southern Conference freshman of the year and was elected to the All-Southern Conference second team.
He studies biomedical engineering when he’s not playing tennis and would like to pursue a career in medicine once his tennis career is over.
“I would like to play professionally for a while before I go to graduate school. “My first choice is Georgia Tech,” Philp said.
Comments