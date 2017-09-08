Danny Karnik AP
MLB team gives Florida fans free tickets — then plays ‘Rock You Like a Hurricane’

The Atlanta Braves offered people displaced by Hurricane Irma free tickets to this weekend’s series against the Miami Marlins. The move was universally praised as a classy gesture.

But any such fans in attendance at SunTrust Park on Thursday night likely didn’t care for what they heard.

Between innings, the Braves played “Rock You Like a Hurricane,” a popular Scorpions rock song from 1984, during their 6-5 victory, according to Miami Herald reporter Clark Spencer.

A Braves official later apologized for the song, saying it’s on a home playlist and should have been pulled. It won’t be played again during the four-game set between the National League East rivals.

Still, most people who heard the news expressed disappointment with the song choice, feeling it was insensitive as Hurricane Irma bears down on southern Florida and Miami. What’s more, Atlanta itself could take a direct hit from the storm if current projections hold, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, though if it does, Irma will be significantly weaker at that point in time.

This is not the first time a Major League Baseball team has encountered criticism on social media because of its actions during a hurricane.

When Hurricane Harvey devastated Houston and coastal Texas in late August, the Houston Astros accused the Texas Rangers, located in Arlington, away from the storm, of refusing to switch series with them so that both teams could have the same number of home games and not delay the season. As a result, the Rangers were accused of greed and poor sportsmanship by many.

