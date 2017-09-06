A white MLB star got cornrows. Is it cultural appropriation or just a bad look?

Major League Baseball superstar Bryce Harper is known for his flowing locks and signature hair flips, so much so that he has eight different parody Twitter accounts devoted to his mane.
But Harper, who is currently hurt and not playing for the Washington Nationals, just got rid of it all in one of the most dramatic ways possible: cornrows.
According to the Washington Post, Harper appeared to get his new ‘do from Headz Up, a professional barbershop in Marlins Park in Miami, the only one of its kind in an MLB stadium. Harper’s Nationals are finishing up a three-game series against the Miami Marlins on Wednesday night.
BREAKING: No more hairflip -- @Bharper3407 got cornrows. #BryceHarper #Nationals #MLB pic.twitter.com/3jjHqu88Ej— RyanJoseph (@RyanAJoseph) September 6, 2017
On social media, the majority of fans expressed distaste for Harper’s new look, with some lamenting the loss of his former flow, others comparing him to other fictional characters that have worn cornrows and still others arguing that Harper, as a white man, is engaging in cultural appropriation by getting a hairstyle that is associated with black culture.
Major League Baseball has struggled to attract and retain both black players and fans. According to The Undefeated, black players make up just 7.7 percent of MLB players in 2017, part of a steady decline that started in the early 2000s, according to MLB.com. Baseball also has similar percentages among its TV viewers, according to The Atlantic.
Rob Manfred: there has been a serious decline in the percentage of black MLB players— (@SteeloCity) September 5, 2017
Bryce Harper: say no more fam pic.twitter.com/5mfCyoL9AN
Still, not everyone hated the look.
I ain't gonna lie, I love the cornrows on Bryce Harper. He's cool— JJ Alquist (@DaddyWarbucks12) September 6, 2017
No word yet on whether Harper plans on keeping his hair that way or if it was just a brief change.
