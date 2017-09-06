Macon’s new baseball team hires its first manager

More Videos 1:05 Mitchell shook off rust in first game back with Mercer Pause 1:05 Hurricane Irma is now a category 5 storm 1:02 Hurricane Hunters make first pass through Irma 0:35 Dangerous Irma tracks toward U.S. 4:06 Cop Shop Podcast: Meth by her bed, poop on dishes 1:32 Teddi Wohlford makes vegetable au gratin 1:07 Looking back on Warner Robins' 2007 Little League champs 1:57 Brinks truck employee ambushed at bank ATM 0:50 Georgia student kidnapped at knife-point 2:01 Eason gets injured, Fromm leads Georgia to victory Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Bounce houses and beer garden planned for renovated Macon baseball field Plans for a renovated Luther Williams Field were unveiled Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, by officials with Macon's new baseball franchise. Plans for a renovated Luther Williams Field were unveiled Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, by officials with Macon's new baseball franchise. Stanley Dunlap The Telegraph

Plans for a renovated Luther Williams Field were unveiled Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, by officials with Macon's new baseball franchise. Stanley Dunlap The Telegraph