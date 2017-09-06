Macon’s new baseball team hires its first manager

Macon’s baseball team will debut in the Coastal Plain League next summer, and it now knows who will be leading the way. Danny Higginbotham was named Wednesday as the team’s first manager.
The 2018 season will be Higginbotham’s fourth in the Coastal Plain League, including the past two as the manager of the Martinsville Mustangs.
Along with Higginbotham, the team announced the hiring of pitching coach Ryan Vruggink. Vruggink was the pitching coach for Higginbotham in Martinsville for the past two seasons.
“I have visited Macon and have seen the plans for stadium improvements and love it,” Higginbotham said. “I am very excited to be a part of Macon Baseball’s inaugural season.”
Martinsville had a 14-13 record in the first half of the 2017 season and finished with a 24-31 record. Macon’s new team will begin play in the summer college league in June.
“I bring a lot of experience in the Coastal Plain League, which I think will help in recruiting talented players and get us off to a strong start in Macon,” Higginbotham said.
