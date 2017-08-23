Sports

Lyttle, Clarendon lead Dream past Storm 89-83 to end skid

The Associated Press

August 23, 2017 9:32 PM

ATLANTA

Sancho Lyttle scored 18 points, Layshia Clarendon had a team-record 14 assists and the Atlanta Dream beat the Seattle Storm 89-83 on Wednesday night to end a nine-game losing streak.

Brittney Sykes had a key 3-pointer and two free throws as the Dream scored nine straight points in the final 70 seconds. She scored 13 of her 15 points in the second half.

Clarendon, who finished with 17 points, had a basket with 1:07 to play to give Atlanta an 82-80 lead. After a Storm miss, Clarendon found Sykes for the 3 with 34 seconds left. Sykes and Lyttle then made two free throws apiece after grabbing defensive rebounds — Lyttle had nine rebounds — before Sue Bird hit a 3 for Seattle in the closing seconds.

Tiffany Hayes had 13 points for Atlanta (11-20), and Elizabeth Williams added 12. With Lyttle making 8 of 10 shots, the Dream shot 57 percent (35 of 63).

Breanna Stewart had 18 points, and Crystal Langhorne 17 with 10 rebounds for Seattle (14-16).

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Kirby Smart talks offensive line, defensive line's conditioning

Kirby Smart talks offensive line, defensive line's conditioning 11:47

Kirby Smart talks offensive line, defensive line's conditioning
Macon's Les Jones throws out first pitch at Braves game 0:27

Macon's Les Jones throws out first pitch at Braves game
Lorenzo Carter on players learning multiple positions 1:37

Lorenzo Carter on players learning multiple positions

View More Video