This quarterback has a chance to be the starter. If she makes it, she’d make history

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:01 Should the Confederate monument stay in downtown Macon? Pause 1:03 Skywatchers flock to Macon Indian Mounds for eclipse 1:31 Clara, Snow Queen, Rat King highlight holiday favorite 1:41 More than 1,000 watch solar eclipse at Museum of Aviation 1:48 "It's hot, but it's pretty cool" 2:12 Do Confederate memorials honor soldiers killed in war or memorialize racism? 1:36 Buckarama: "Something for everybody" 1:37 Lorenzo Carter on players learning multiple positions 1:01 Pedestrian hit by van in downtown Macon 1:40 Macon's Authority gets new chairman, director Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email With a week to go before the start of the high school football season, Hollywood Hills junior quarterback Holly Neher is competing for a chance to become the state’s first female starting quarterback. Carl Juste / Edited by Matias J. Ocner Miami Herald Staff

With a week to go before the start of the high school football season, Hollywood Hills junior quarterback Holly Neher is competing for a chance to become the state’s first female starting quarterback. Carl Juste / Edited by Matias J. Ocner Miami Herald Staff