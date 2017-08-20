This kid went back, back, back ... and over the wall to make an incredible catch

Jack Regenye is about to become a household name.
During a game in Taylor, Michigan, on Sunday, Regenye made an amazing catch and took a home run away from a batter from Chinese Taipei.
According to Jeff Kerr, Regenye plays for Kennett-Unionville in Pennsylvania.
A quick note: Many asssumed Regenye was playing in the Little League World Series, which is for kids 11 to 13, while he was actually playing in the Junior League World Series, which is for players 13 to 15. Both tournaments are run by the same organization.
Now, just take a look at this grab:
Maybe the greatest catch ever made in the LLWS just now pic.twitter.com/2zZQQIrbTH— Eric Hubbs (@BarstoolHubbs) August 20, 2017
And Regneye wasn’t just a defensive star for his team, which went all the way to the World Series finals. He also posted a batting average of .533, tops on his team.
On social media, people expressed astonishment at the catch.
That was a ridiculous catch by the Little League kid. Wow. #LLWS— Mike Zan (@OfficialMikeZan) August 20, 2017
Wow. Kid in LLWS makes a homerun robbing catch, over the fence, they rule it an out, then rule it a HR, then rule it an out. WTF— Zack Duarte (@790Zack) August 20, 2017
JACK REGENYE YOU ARE A STUD— Jake Reed (@JaaakeReed) August 20, 2017
Best catch ever by a 12yo... or otherwise! #LLWS So fun! https://t.co/EFemQg3ltz— Aly and Andrea (@AlyAndrea) August 20, 2017
Jack Regenye has just made one of the best catches ever not only in #LLWS but in Baseball period. #SCtop10— Vince Robles (@Vrdragon12) August 20, 2017
And for those wondering, baseball’s rules state that if a player makes a catch and then falls out of play, such as beyond the outfield wall, then it counts as an out, but all runners advance one base. There was some confusion about that after Regneye’s catch.
Hat tip to The Kansas City Star’s Rustin Dodd.
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
Comments