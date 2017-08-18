Minnesota Lynx center Sylvia Fowles
Lynx shatter WNBA margin record, blasting Fever 111-52

The Associated Press

August 18, 2017 10:40 PM

ST. PAUL, Minn.

Sylvia Fowles scored 25 points and the Minnesota Lynx shattered the WNBA record for margin of victory at 59 points, beating the Indiana Fever 111-52 on Friday night.

The Lynx set another league record with a 37-0 run that began at 4:54 of the first quarter when Minnesota led 22-9 and ended with Alexis Jones' layup for a 59-9 lead, also at the 4:54 mark, in the second quarter.

Minnesota broke the margin record of 46 set by Seattle in a 111-65 win over Tulsa on Aug. 7, 2010.

The Lynx, who were 20-2 two weeks ago, but 1-3 since losing point guard Lindsay Whalen to a hand injury, also played without forward Rebekkah Brunson. She left Minnesota's previous game, a loss to Seattle on Wednesday night, because of a sprained ankle.

Renee Montgomery added 20 points, and Jia Perkins had 15 points and seven rebounds for the league-leading Lynx (22-5). They hit exactly 100 points three times this season before Friday's effort that fell three shy of the team record.

Jazmon Gwathmey led Indiana (9-20) with 12 points.

