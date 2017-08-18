Sports

Taurasi scores 14 of 25 points in 4th in Mercury's 89-79 win

The Associated Press

August 18, 2017 9:48 PM

WASHINGTON

Diana Taurasi scored 14 of her 25 points in the fourth quarter to help the Phoenix Mercury pull away for an 89-79 victory over the Washington Mystics on Friday night.

Taurasi hit a jumper with five minutes to go to give Phoenix (15-13) the lead for good at 71-70. With the Mercury up 10, Taurasi added four free throws in the final minute to keep the Mystics (16-12) at bay.

Camille Little added 15 points on 5-of-5 shooting, and Stephanie Talbot made all three of her 3-point attempts and scored 12 points. Brittney Griner, playing in her second game after missing eight with injuries, added 13 points and 10 rebounds.

The Mystics, who have been without All-Star Elena Delle Donne all of August after thumb surgery, got 21 points from Kristi Toliver, 13 from Shatori Walker-Kimbrough and 12 from Krystal Thomas. The Mystics were just 4 of 23 from 3-point range.

