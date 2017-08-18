Connecticut Sun's Alyssa Thomas, right, loses the ball under pressure from New York Liberty's Bria Hartley during a WNBA basketball game in Uncasville, Conn., Friday, Aug. 18, 2017.
Connecticut Sun's Alyssa Thomas, right, loses the ball under pressure from New York Liberty's Bria Hartley during a WNBA basketball game in Uncasville, Conn., Friday, Aug. 18, 2017. The Norwich Bulletin via AP John Shishmanian
Connecticut Sun's Alyssa Thomas, right, loses the ball under pressure from New York Liberty's Bria Hartley during a WNBA basketball game in Uncasville, Conn., Friday, Aug. 18, 2017. The Norwich Bulletin via AP John Shishmanian

Sports

Liberty ends Sun's winning streak at 6 with 82-70 win

The Associated Press

August 18, 2017 9:36 PM

UNCASVILLE, Conn.

Tina Charles had 24 points and seven rebounds and the New York Liberty beat Connecticut 82-70 on Friday night to extend their winning streak to four and end the Sun's run at six.

Sugar Rodgers added 13 points, Nayo Raincock-Ekunwe 12 and Bria Hartley 11 for the Liberty (16-12). They also snapped the Sun's eight-game home winning streak.

The Liberty, with the WNBA's top field-goal defense, held the Sun (18-10) to 34 percent.

Jasmine Thomas led the Sun with 15 points. Shekinna Stricklen added 12, Jonquel Jones 11 and Alyssa Thomas 10, the latter two dealing with foul trouble. Jones, with nine rebounds, had a streak of seven straight double-doubles end.

Charles scored 18 points in the second quarter when the Liberty took a four-point halftime lead. The Liberty also led by four after three quarters with Rodgers giving New York an 80-63 lead with a 3-pointer with 3:38 left in the game.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Houston County will go back to work after opening loss

Houston County will go back to work after opening loss 1:07

Houston County will go back to work after opening loss
Rogers happy with his Jones County team 1:33

Rogers happy with his Jones County team
Ross, Jones County offense have a big night 1:03

Ross, Jones County offense have a big night

View More Video