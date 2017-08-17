Twitter Screen capture
Twitter Screen capture

Sports

This disastrous first pitch was high, outside — and right into a photographer’s groin

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

August 17, 2017 5:32 PM

When you think of the worst ceremonial first pitches in baseball history, your mind might go to 50 Cent or perhaps former KU star Josh Jackson.

But no one was hurt in those cases.

The same can’t be said for the first pitch before Wednesday night’s Red Sox-Cardinals game at Fenway Park.

According to SB Nation, former cancer patient Jordan Leandre threw the first pitch on Wednesday. The result was a mix of “Bull Durham” and “The Simpsons” as the pitch hit an unsuspecting photographer.

Here is the video from Twitter user Chad Amaral:

To the credit of the photographer, Tony Capobianco, he got a great photo of the ball just before, um, impact.

Capobianco tweeted that he’ll recover and managed to have a good sense humor about the whole thing.

And Leandre was able to poke fun at himself too:

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Charlie Woerner talks challenges of tight end position

Charlie Woerner talks challenges of tight end position 2:30

Charlie Woerner talks challenges of tight end position
Michael Chigbu looking for improvement in 2017 1:38

Michael Chigbu looking for improvement in 2017
Daniels ready to make his first start for Northside 1:07

Daniels ready to make his first start for Northside

View More Video