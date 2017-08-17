Seattle Storm forward Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis
Langhorne's late basket lifts Storm over Lynx 62-61

The Associated Press

August 17, 2017 12:24 AM

SEATTLE

Jewell Loyd scored 16 points and Crystal Langhorne made a go-ahead basket with 11.1 seconds left, helping the Seattle Storm beat the Minnesota Lynx 62-61 on Wednesday night.

Loyd had a shot blocked on a drive but it fell to Langhorne in the lane for a layup to give Seattle the lead. After a timeout, Maya Moore missed a baseline jumper and Sylvia Fowles' putback hit the bottom of the rim.

Langhorne finished with 13 points for Seattle (12-16), which was without Sue Bird because of knee soreness. Breanna Stewart scored 10 of her 12 points in the first half and had 11 rebounds.

Moore had 15 points and 11 rebounds for Minnesota (21-5). Starter Rebekkah Brunson played 10 minutes in the first half but didn't return in the second because of an ankle injury.

The Lynx and Storm linked arms before the game during a moment of silence to honor those killed and injured in Charlottesville, Virginia.

