WNBA Capsules

Candace Parker scored 21 points and the Los Angeles Sparks eased by the Washington Mystics 95-62 on Wednesday night.
Odyssey Sims had 18 points, seven assists and four steals for Los Angeles (20-8), and Nneka Ogwumike also had 18 points. Parker and Ogwumike combined to make 17 of 23 field goals.
The Sparks shot 61.5 percent en route to their largest margin of victory this season. Los Angeles led by 14 points at halftime after shooting 63 percent from the floor. Washington equaled its 12 turnovers-per-game average in the first half and finished with 20.
Emma Meesseman scored 20 points for Washington (16-11), which was without Elena Delle Donne and fellow double-digit scorer Tayler Hill. Kristi Toliver added 11 points against her former team.
The Mystics and Sparks stood side-by-side with locked arms during a moment of silence for victims killed and injured in Charlottesville, Virginia.
STORM 62, LYNX 61
SEATTLE (AP) — Jewell Loyd scored 16 points and Crystal Langhorne made a go-ahead basket with 11.1 seconds left, helping Seattle beat Minnesota.
Loyd had a shot blocked on a drive but it fell to Langhorne in the lane for a layup to give Seattle the lead. After a timeout, Maya Moore missed a baseline jumper and Sylvia Fowles' putback hit the bottom of the rim.
Langhorne finished with 13 points for Seattle (12-16), which was without Sue Bird because of knee soreness. Breanna Stewart scored 10 of her 12 points in the first half and had 11 rebounds.
Moore had 15 points and 11 rebounds for Minnesota (21-5). Starter Rebekkah Brunson played 10 minutes in the first half but didn't return in the second because of an ankle injury.
The Lynx and Storm linked arms before the game during a moment of silence to honor those killed and injured in Charlottesville, Virginia.
