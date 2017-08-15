Sports

Sun top short-handed Dream 96-75 for 6th straight win

The Associated Press

August 15, 2017 9:29 PM

ATLANTA

Jonquel Jones had 20 points and 13 rebounds for her seventh straight double-double, and the Connecticut Sun beat the short-handed Atlanta Dream 96-75 on Tuesday night.

Connecticut (18-9), winners of six straight, won in Atlanta for the first time since June 7, 2015.

Jasmine Thomas made four 3-pointers and added 18 points for Connecticut (18-9), which clinched its first playoff spot since 2012 last Saturday. Courtney Williams scored 12 points.

Atlanta (10-19) was without its leading scorer Tiffany Hayes because of a rib injury.

Brittney Sykes scored 23 points for her fifth 20-plus game in her rookie season with the Dream. She scored a season-best 28 points in her previous game. Layshia Clarendon missed all eight of her field-goal attempts but had 11 assists.

Connecticut opened the game on a 10-0 run and led by 17 points at halftime behind Jones' 16 points.

