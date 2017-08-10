Sports

Vandersloot's 5th straight double-double leads Sky to win

The Associated Press

August 10, 2017 10:48 PM

ROSEMONT, Ill.

Courtney Vandersloot had 21 points and 10 assists for her fifth straight double-double and the Chicago Sky cruised past the San Antonio Stars 94-74 on Thursday night.

Allie Quigley added 17 points and a career-high nine assists for Chicago (11-16). Vandersloot was 9 of 11 from the field, with three 3-pointers, and Chicago shot 56.7 percent.

Last Saturday, Vandersloot became the first player in WNBA history to log four consecutive double-doubles with points and assists.

Dearica Hamby had 17 points and seven rebounds for San Antonio (6-22). Kelsey Plum had eight points and eight assists.

Chicago started the game on a 12-2 run and Vandersloot made a scoop shot with 1.1 seconds left in the first half to extend the Sky's lead to 51-37. She had 12 points and eight assists in the half.

The Sky led by at least eight points in the second half.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Kinsler says Northside players trying to figure out their roles

Kinsler says Northside players trying to figure out their roles 2:45

Kinsler says Northside players trying to figure out their roles
Northside plans to use Jolly in many ways 1:01

Northside plans to use Jolly in many ways
Bruce calls his Veterans team a work in progress 1:26

Bruce calls his Veterans team a work in progress

View More Video