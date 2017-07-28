Sports

WNBA Capsules

The Associated Press

July 28, 2017 10:25 PM

SAN ANTONIO

Candace Parker had 11 points, 17 rebounds and 11 assists to become the sixth WNBA player with a triple-double, and the Los Angeles Sparks beat the San Antonio Stars 85-73 on Friday night.

This week, Atlanta's Layshia Clarendon had a triple-double rescinded after two of her assists were later taken away in a league review. Parker is the first to accomplish the feat since Temeka Johnson on July 24, 2014.

Odyssey Sims led Los Angeles (16-6) with a season-high 22 points on 9-of-12 shooting. Jantel Lavender added 18 points.

Lavender made a 3-pointer on two straight possessions to extend Los Angeles' lead to 66-54 early in the fourth quarter. San Antonio pulled to 75-70 with 4:05 to go but the Stars went scoreless for three-plus minutes and trailed 85-70.

Kayla McBride scored 18 of her 20 points in the second half for San Antonio (3-20).

The Stars closed the first half on a 12-0 run to pull to 39-35.

LYNX 90, DREAM 80

ATLANTA (AP) — Sylvia Fowles had 29 points and eight rebounds to help the Minnesota Lynx beat the Atlanta Dream 90-80 on Friday night.

Fowles was 11 of 15 from the floor and 7 of 10 at the line.

Maya Moore added 17 points for Minnesota (18-2), and Seimone Augustus had 14 points and 10 assists for her second career double-double. The Lynx had 30 assists on 37 field goals, and shot 56 percent.

Tiffany Hayes scored 25 points for Atlanta (10-12). Brittney Sykes added 13 points and Sancho Lyttle became the leading rebounder in Dream history.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Seniors continue to lead the way for FPD

Seniors continue to lead the way for FPD 2:05

Seniors continue to lead the way for FPD
Dalton Cox coming off strong junior season af FPD 1:12

Dalton Cox coming off strong junior season af FPD
Stratford focusing on getting better every day 2:43

Stratford focusing on getting better every day

View More Video