Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Robbie Ray falls to the ground after being hit on the head by a ball back to the mound by St. Louis Cardinals' Luke Voit during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, July 28, 2017, in St. Louis. Ray left the game.
Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Robbie Ray falls to the ground after being hit on the head by a ball back to the mound by St. Louis Cardinals' Luke Voit during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, July 28, 2017, in St. Louis. Ray left the game. Jeff Roberson AP
Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Robbie Ray falls to the ground after being hit on the head by a ball back to the mound by St. Louis Cardinals' Luke Voit during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, July 28, 2017, in St. Louis. Ray left the game. Jeff Roberson AP

Sports

An MLB pitcher went down hard after taking a 108-mile per hour line drive to the head

By Greg Hadley

ghadley@mcclatchy.com

July 28, 2017 9:47 PM

In an MLB game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday, one of baseball’s hottest young pitchers suffered a frightening injury after a line drive struck him in the head.

Pitcher Robbie Ray, 25, has been enjoying a standout year for Diamondbacks and had allowed one hit in nearly two innings of work Friday when he faced Cardinal Luke Voit.

Voit returned a pitch from Ray right back where it came from, hitting the pitcher with a line drive that came off his bat at 108.1 miles per hour, according to MLB.com’s Statcast.

Ray immediately collapsed and was tended to by trainers. He was eventually taken off the field on a cart, but was able to stand under his own power and waive to the crowd in St. Louis, who gave him a standing ovation, according to Sports Illustrated.

The Diamondbacks tweeted soon after the incident that Ray’s condition is still being determined and that he has gone to a hospital to undergo testing

On social media, fans were quick to express concern for Ray, as he became a trending topic on Twitter in the U.S.

Voit’s hit is far from the hardest hit ball in the MLB this year — New York Yankee Aaron Judge rocketed one pitch at a speed of 121.1 miles per hour. However, it was just a tad under his own hardest hit of the year, which was 108.3 mph, per Statcast.

Concussions and head injuries in baseball have been a growing concern among some safety advocates, though the sport has had less of an issue than the NFL and NHL. According to data from the American Journal of Orthopedics dating from 1998 to 2015, 2.3 percent of players who go on the disabled list do so for head injuries.

In 2016, MLB introduced a new protective baseball hat that was tested in spring training games, though pitchers were not required to wear it.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Seniors continue to lead the way for FPD

Seniors continue to lead the way for FPD 2:05

Seniors continue to lead the way for FPD
Dalton Cox coming off strong junior season af FPD 1:12

Dalton Cox coming off strong junior season af FPD
Stratford focusing on getting better every day 2:43

Stratford focusing on getting better every day

View More Video