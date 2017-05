1:27 'It's very traumatic,' says witness of fatal I-75 crash Pause

1:14 Lawyer for man accused of rape says his client can't prove his innocence

0:59 Georgia National Rodeo returns to Perry

1:55 Congratulations to the class of 2017

4:07 Cop Shop Podcast: Man bothers dog, goes to jail

1:18 Matt Blair credits trainer, coaches for comeback

1:22 'You see how the brotherhood went when you follow an order to kill somebody you don't even know'

4:45 Cop Shop Podcast: Man smacked with ashtray in spat over soup

0:55 Driver's medical emergency leads to 4 vehicle crash on I-75