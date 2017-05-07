Peach Blossom Scores

Golf
Peach Blossom Tournament
Idle Hour Country Club
Saturday Scores/Sunday Tee Times
Tee No. 1
Seventh Flight
1
2
Total
7:45
Gary DiDio / Ron Echols
74
82
156
7:45
Cameron Hood / Kane Whitehurst
81
75
156
7:55
Erik Bagwell / Holt Redding
80
75
155
7:55
John Thigpin / Thomas Walker
78
74
152
Tee No. 10
Seventh Flight
1
2
Total
7:50 a.m.
Matthew Moore / Jeremy Lasseter
78
82
160
7:50
Brent Bracey / Logan Bracey
78
82
160
Tee No. 10
Sixth Flight
1
2
Total
8:00 a.m.
Ramsey Merrill / Brent Bailey
75
77
152
8:00
Kevin Moore / Banks Robinson
74
78
152
8:10
Brad Keller / Richie Taylor
73
79
152
8:10
Charles Stroud / Wesley Hanson
76
75
151
8:20
Tre Lamb / Hal Lamb
77
74
151
8:20
Shonn Weldon / Pat Abney
72
78
150
Tee No. 1
Fifth Flight
1
2
Total
8:05
Jeff Cutright / Billy Wade
73
76
149
8:05
Rob Parel / Jeff Shaver
72
76
148
8:15
Craig Taylor / Michael Monahan
74
74
148
8:15
Adam Cochran / Dave Maddox
75
73
148
8:25
Taylor Floyd / Payne Clubb
73
75
148
8:25
Jay Cason / Andy Morris
75
72
147
Tee No. 10
Fourth Flight
1
2
Total
8:30
Greg Brock / Matt Oxford
70
77
147
8:30
Wes Dye / Reid Mason
72
75
147
8:40
Jared Macky / Dann Standard
74
73
147
8:40
Scott Clark / Jay Blackburn
75
72
147
8:50
Ryan Ferrell / Jason Webster
72
75
147
8:50
Michael Lewis / Mace Green
75
71
146
Tee No. 1
3rd Flight
1
2
Total
8:35
Hal Rape / Randy Lovelace
71
75
146
8:35
Ryan Steelman / Cal Johnson
74
72
146
8:45
Josh Barcomb / Brent Pugh
74
72
146
8:45
Timo Treilobs / Neill Hatcher
74
71
145
8:55
Colin Hunt / Matt Clayton
75
70
145
8:55
Shawn Leveto / Reid Rathburn
70
75
145
Tee No. 10
Second Flight
1
2
Total
9:00
Jamie Felder / Brandon Shaver
72
73
145
9:00
John McKenzie / Trey Freeman
75
70
145
9:10
Michael Zito / Allen Hampton
74
71
145
9:10
Todd Thompson / Davis Thompson
69
75
144
9:20
Brad Davis / Chad Dominey
72
72
144
9:20
Taylor Cooksey / Brock Young
74
70
144
Tee No. 1
First Flight
1
2
Total
9:05
Kevin Glaser / Tim Arnoult
68
76
144
9:05
Tom Price / Matt Sakowitz
70
73
143
9:15
Lane Singleton / Brian Wooten
69
74
143
9:15
Michael Kerbelis / Trevor Balliet
74
69
143
9:25
Coleman Tidwell / Phil Hardin
71
72
143
9:25
Mark Hurt / Poli Medrano
71
71
142
Tee No. 10
Championship Flight
1
2
Total
12:40
Claiborne Hardeman / Hugh Morrison
70
72
142
12:40
Clay Stephenson / Bo Abney
70
72
142
12:50
Kyle Collins / Ryan Peters
70
71
141
12:50
Bayley Craig / Taylor Smith
70
71
141
1:00
Joe Young / Ryan Ruggiere
73
68
141
1:00
Justin Pyron / Brad Harden
74
67
141
1:10
Peter Persons / Jack Larkin
71
70
141
1:10
Robert Sheats / Bob Royak
69
71
140
1:20
Brooks Colquitt / Kirk Whitehead
70
70
140
1:20
Mark Sweeney / Larry Harris
69
71
140
1:30
Rick Brown / Sam Curtis
70
70
140
1:30
Ryan Emory / Mitch Greer
71
69
140
1:40
Victor Andress / Wilson Andress
69
70
139
1:40
Billy Daidone / Bill Middlebrooks
69
70
139
Tee #1
Championship Flight
1
2
Total
12:35
Mac Butler / Josh Williams
71
68
139
12:35
Jonathan Klotz / Brendan Gillins
68
71
139
12:45
Matt Servies / Andrew Frandsen
65
73
138
12:45
Mike Brown / Jack Larkin Jr.
69
69
138
12:55
Jason Ondriezek / Jacob Hitt
68
70
138
12:55
Bill Faith / Gerral Pearce
68
70
138
1:05
Jay Spivey / Luke Dasher
70
68
138
1:05
John Walker / Steve Welsh
70
68
138
1:15
Sam Hogan / Hiland Sanders
69
68
137
1:15
Gay McMichael / Michael Standard
69
68
137
1:25
Ryan Blackburn / Austin Weathington
68
68
136
1:25
Hayes Brown / William Bazzel
67
68
135
1:35
Adam Cooper / Jared Garrity
67
67
134
1:35
Donny Phillips / Chris Hall
66
67
133
1:45
Bill Hodges / Jordan Mitchell
67
64
131
1:45
Stan Gann Jr. / Shawn Hodge
64
66
130
Comments