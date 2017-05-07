Sports

May 07, 2017 12:21 AM

Peach Blossom Scores

By Telegraph Staff

Golf

Peach Blossom Tournament

Idle Hour Country Club

Saturday Scores/Sunday Tee Times

Tee No. 1

Seventh Flight

1

2

Total

7:45

Gary DiDio / Ron Echols

74

82

156

7:45

Cameron Hood / Kane Whitehurst

81

75

156

7:55

Erik Bagwell / Holt Redding

80

75

155

7:55

John Thigpin / Thomas Walker

78

74

152

Tee No. 10

Seventh Flight

1

2

Total

7:50 a.m.

Matthew Moore / Jeremy Lasseter

78

82

160

7:50

Brent Bracey / Logan Bracey

78

82

160

Tee No. 10

Sixth Flight

1

2

Total

8:00 a.m.

Ramsey Merrill / Brent Bailey

75

77

152

8:00

Kevin Moore / Banks Robinson

74

78

152

8:10

Brad Keller / Richie Taylor

73

79

152

8:10

Charles Stroud / Wesley Hanson

76

75

151

8:20

Tre Lamb / Hal Lamb

77

74

151

8:20

Shonn Weldon / Pat Abney

72

78

150

Tee No. 1

Fifth Flight

1

2

Total

8:05

Jeff Cutright / Billy Wade

73

76

149

8:05

Rob Parel / Jeff Shaver

72

76

148

8:15

Craig Taylor / Michael Monahan

74

74

148

8:15

Adam Cochran / Dave Maddox

75

73

148

8:25

Taylor Floyd / Payne Clubb

73

75

148

8:25

Jay Cason / Andy Morris

75

72

147

Tee No. 10

Fourth Flight

1

2

Total

8:30

Greg Brock / Matt Oxford

70

77

147

8:30

Wes Dye / Reid Mason

72

75

147

8:40

Jared Macky / Dann Standard

74

73

147

8:40

Scott Clark / Jay Blackburn

75

72

147

8:50

Ryan Ferrell / Jason Webster

72

75

147

8:50

Michael Lewis / Mace Green

75

71

146

Tee No. 1

3rd Flight

1

2

Total

8:35

Hal Rape / Randy Lovelace

71

75

146

8:35

Ryan Steelman / Cal Johnson

74

72

146

8:45

Josh Barcomb / Brent Pugh

74

72

146

8:45

Timo Treilobs / Neill Hatcher

74

71

145

8:55

Colin Hunt / Matt Clayton

75

70

145

8:55

Shawn Leveto / Reid Rathburn

70

75

145

Tee No. 10

Second Flight

1

2

Total

9:00

Jamie Felder / Brandon Shaver

72

73

145

9:00

John McKenzie / Trey Freeman

75

70

145

9:10

Michael Zito / Allen Hampton

74

71

145

9:10

Todd Thompson / Davis Thompson

69

75

144

9:20

Brad Davis / Chad Dominey

72

72

144

9:20

Taylor Cooksey / Brock Young

74

70

144

Tee No. 1

First Flight

1

2

Total

9:05

Kevin Glaser / Tim Arnoult

68

76

144

9:05

Tom Price / Matt Sakowitz

70

73

143

9:15

Lane Singleton / Brian Wooten

69

74

143

9:15

Michael Kerbelis / Trevor Balliet

74

69

143

9:25

Coleman Tidwell / Phil Hardin

71

72

143

9:25

Mark Hurt / Poli Medrano

71

71

142

Tee No. 10

Championship Flight

1

2

Total

12:40

Claiborne Hardeman / Hugh Morrison

70

72

142

12:40

Clay Stephenson / Bo Abney

70

72

142

12:50

Kyle Collins / Ryan Peters

70

71

141

12:50

Bayley Craig / Taylor Smith

70

71

141

1:00

Joe Young / Ryan Ruggiere

73

68

141

1:00

Justin Pyron / Brad Harden

74

67

141

1:10

Peter Persons / Jack Larkin

71

70

141

1:10

Robert Sheats / Bob Royak

69

71

140

1:20

Brooks Colquitt / Kirk Whitehead

70

70

140

1:20

Mark Sweeney / Larry Harris

69

71

140

1:30

Rick Brown / Sam Curtis

70

70

140

1:30

Ryan Emory / Mitch Greer

71

69

140

1:40

Victor Andress / Wilson Andress

69

70

139

1:40

Billy Daidone / Bill Middlebrooks

69

70

139

Tee #1

Championship Flight

1

2

Total

12:35

Mac Butler / Josh Williams

71

68

139

12:35

Jonathan Klotz / Brendan Gillins

68

71

139

12:45

Matt Servies / Andrew Frandsen

65

73

138

12:45

Mike Brown / Jack Larkin Jr.

69

69

138

12:55

Jason Ondriezek / Jacob Hitt

68

70

138

12:55

Bill Faith / Gerral Pearce

68

70

138

1:05

Jay Spivey / Luke Dasher

70

68

138

1:05

John Walker / Steve Welsh

70

68

138

1:15

Sam Hogan / Hiland Sanders

69

68

137

1:15

Gay McMichael / Michael Standard

69

68

137

1:25

Ryan Blackburn / Austin Weathington

68

68

136

1:25

Hayes Brown / William Bazzel

67

68

135

1:35

Adam Cooper / Jared Garrity

67

67

134

1:35

Donny Phillips / Chris Hall

66

67

133

1:45

Bill Hodges / Jordan Mitchell

67

64

131

1:45

Stan Gann Jr. / Shawn Hodge

64

66

130

