Mercer falls in ASUN women’s lacrosse semifinals

Kate Leone scored her 100th career goal and Meghan Segreti notched a hat trick, but the Mercer women’s lacrosse team was unable to rally again on Friday as it fell to Coastal Carolina 14-8 in the ASUN Championship semifinals.
Mercer concludes its third season with a 13-6 record, the best in program history. The Bears also went 7-3 in the ASUN regular season for the most conference wins in program history.
The Bears once again scored first, but the Chanticleers answered with four straight to go up 4-1. Segreti scored her second of the day with four minutes left in the first half to make it 4-2 before halftime.
Both offenses came alive in the second half. Coastal Carolina scored the first two goals of the half, taking a 6-2 lead, but Segreti found the back of the net again to make it 6-3 with 23:44 to play. After a three-minute period in which Coastal Carolina outscored Mercer 4-2, Leone scored back-to-back goals to cut the Chanticleers’ lead to 10-7. Leone looked as if she might spark Mercer’s second comeback in two days, but Coastal answered with a pair of its own goals to retake a five-goal lead, 12-7, with 11:51 on the clock.
Segreti led Mercer with four points and three goals, while adding an assist and a draw control.
Georgia College players honored
The College Sports Information Directors Association recently announced the CoSIDA Academic All-District Teams for baseball and softball, with five players from the two Georgia College teams making it.
Softball senior Senior Faith Flanders of West Laurens and juniors Hannah Coursey and Holland Coursey all earned slots.
Hannah Coursey owns a 4.0 GPA in accounting and Flanders has a 3.62 in exercise science. Holland Coursey has a 3.96 GPA in accounting.
These three Bobcats have the first, second and ninth highest GPAs on this year’s District 3 Division II Team.
Senior baseball first baseman Clayten Ayres and junior outfielder Logan Mattix both made the team for the first time in their careers.
Both Bobcats make the team in their first years of eligibility. Ayres owns a team-best 3.94 GPA in accounting and Mattix has a 3.68 in marketing. Both Ayres and Mattix now move on to the Academic All-America ballot.
Bobcats ninth in baseball poll
Georgia College enters the Peach Belt Conference baseball tournament ninth in the latest NCAA Division II baseball Southeast Region poll.
Georgia College is 31-13 overall, and was 16-8 in conference play and went 21-3 at home.
North Georgia is second, USC Aiken third and UNC Pembroke fifth.
The final version of this poll is used to determine the at-large bids to the NCAA Tournament, beginning May 18. The region has three automatic bids, given to the tournament champions for the Peach Belt, South Atlantic and Conference Carolinas, and the five remaining slots are filled by the final poll.
The Bobcats take on Flagler at 10 a.m. on Wednesday in the Peach Belt Tournament at Francis Marion.
Georgia stuns Kentucky
Georgia scored four runs in the ninth to rally past fourth-ranked Kentucky 5-3 to claim the opening game of an SEC series Friday at rainy Cliff Hagan Stadium in Lexington, Kentucky.
The Bulldogs (18-28, 6-16 SEC) took advantage of a pair of Kentucky miscues to stun the Wildcats, who were 28-0 when leading after eight innings. It was Georgia’s first late comeback of the year as it was 0-24 when trailing after eight frames.
