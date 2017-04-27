G-Day 2017

Red team quarterback Jake Fromm cocks to fire a touchdown pass to Jeremiah Holloman during first half action of the G-Day game.
Beau Cabell
bcabell@macon.com
Red team quarterback Jake Fromm (11) takes a hit from De'Andre Walker (15).
Black team guard Isaiah Wynn (77) provides protection for quarterback Jacob Eason (10) to pass during second half action of the Bulldogs G-Day game.
Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm (11) sets to pass as his Red team gets ready for the G-Day Game.
Jonathan Ledbetter gets coached as his defensive team goes through drills before the start of the G-Day game.
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart puts his teams through drills before the annual G-Day Game.
Rodrigo Blankenship (98) kicks the first of his G-Day game field goals.
Georgia running back Sony Michel (1) prepares to take a handoff from Black team quarterback Jacob Eason during G-Day play.
Red team tail back Prather Hudson (24) carries to set up the first touchdown of the G-Day Game.
It may not have been a record crowd for G-Day it was easily the second largest crowd ever with more than 60,000.
Elijah Holyfield (13) takes a hand off from Jake Fromm during second half action of the G-Day game.
Quarterback Jake Fromm celebrates a win with his Red Team after a 25-22 G-Day Game.
Jonathan Ledbetter watches carefully as his defensive team goes through drills before the start of the G-Day game.
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart coached both Red and Black teams during the annual G-Day Game.
Rodrigo Blankenship prepares to kick off the G-Day Game.
Black team quarterback Jacob Eason sets to pass during first half action at the Bulldogs G-Day game.
Georgia quarterback Jacob Eason (10) sets to pass for the Black team during first half play of the G-Day Game.
Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm (11) steps to the line as prepares to call signals for the Red team during first half action of the G-Day Game.
Elijah Holyfield (13) off left tackle during first half action of the G-Day game.
Sony Michel (1), Terry Godwin (5), Dyshon Sims (55) and Solomon Kindley (66) head to their offensive positions after Jacob Eason broke the huddle during G-Day play.
Red team kick returner Mecole Hardman (4) flies down field with a return Saturday during first half of G-Day play.
Julian Rochester (5) goes through drills before the start of the G-Day Game.
Elijah Holyfield (13) heads for the end zone during first half action of the G-Day game.
Black team receiver Terry Godwin (5) turns a short pass from Jacob Eason into a long gain during second half action of the G-Day Game.
Elijah Holyfield (13) skips into the end zone during first half action of the G-Day game.
Black team tight end Charlie Woerner (89) powers his way toward the end zone with a pass from Jacob Eason during the second half of the G-Day Game.
Red team receiver Jeremiah Holloman (9) pulls in a Jake Fromm pass during second half action of the G-Day game.
They looked like five amigos as they left the field: Isaiah Wynn, Nick Chubb, Tanner Stumpe, Sony Michel, and Sam Vaughn. "We're room mates," said Stumpe.
