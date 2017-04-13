Washington County’s Gray goes fourth in WNBA draft

The timing, Allisha Gray said a few weeks ago, was right to leave college early for the WNBA. And the former Washington County standout had to wait all of 25 minutes to find out how good a decision that was.
Gray was the fourth pick of the WNBA draft Thursday night, going to the Dallas Wings. Gray was in New York for the draft, joined by her brother Marlo East, sister Ashley and her parents.
Immediately after the draft, Gray was interviewed by ESPN’s Shelley Smith, who pointed out how much versatility Gray showed last season in helping South Carolina to the NCAA women’s national championship and noted her athletic siblings.
“Shout-out to Marlo, my oldest brother, and A.J., my younger brother,” said Gray, smiling throughout. “And shout-out to my hometown, Washington County.”
Alaina Coates and Kaela Davis, two more South Carolina players, were also on hand. Davis declared early, along with Gray, while Coates was a senior. Overall, 10 prospects attended the draft.
Former Tattnall Square standout Ivey Slaughter, who just completed a stellar career at Florida State, was listed as a prospect by the WNBA’s website.
Coates was the second pick, going to Chicago. And a South Carolina teammate will join Gray, with Dallas taking Davis 10th.
One WNBA mock draft, www.draftsite.com, had Gray going second to Chicago. She was hoping to go in the top five.
“I was definitely projected like two through eight,” she said in a video news conference afterward. “Wherever I went, I was gonna be happy. To me, being the fourth pick, it’s an unbelievable feeling.
“I wanted to go top five, but I mean, if I fell below top five, I know whichever team picked me up, they would need me.”
Gray, whose brother A.J. is a defensive back a Georgia Tech, was The Telegraph’s All-Middle Georgia player of the year twice, but a knee injury in August before her senior year eliminated that final season.
Gray was second in scoring for the national champs with 13.2 points per game, behind roommate and best friend A’ja Wilson’s 17.9 points. Gray, a 6-foot junior, was third with five rebounds per game, second with 2.5 assists and second with 1.3 steals. She shot 51 percent from the floor, 31.6 percent on 3-pointers and 73.5 percent at the free-throw line.
Gray played for two seasons at North Carolina — leading the team in scoring as a sophomore and earning All-ACC honors — and decided to transfer while the Tar Heels’ athletics program dealt with an NCAA investigation regarding academic improprieties. She landed at South Carolina in the summer of 2015 and sat out the 2015-16 season because of the NCAA transfer rules as she watched South Carolina — a Final Four favorite — lose to Syracuse in the Sweet 16.
