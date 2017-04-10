Former UGA golfer helps man pop the question at the Masters

A man pulled off his girlfriend’s dream proposal at this year’s Masters with the help of longtime friend and former Georgia golfer Kevin Kisner.
Benji Thompson, who grew up a golf fan, popped the question Tuesday to Regan Askin on hole 12-Golden Bell, reported Augusta station WJBF.
“I was just trying to think of something cool, and I knew it was our one year anniversary coming up,” Thompson told the station. “I thought if the weather would hold off and have nice weather, it’d be kind of fun to do it at the Masters the same day we met last year.”
Thompson knew the couple would not be able to bring their cellphones onto the course, but Kisner, who is two-for-two in making the Masters cut, was able to help capture the moment. When Thompson went down on one knee, he looked over at the caddy for assistance.
“I went down to one knee without the ring and looked over at the caddy and said, ‘Hey, you have something for me?’ I stuck out my hand, then he handed me the ring,” he said.
Little did he know, that was Askin’s dream come true.
“I told him right after that if he ever did propose, that’s where I always prayed where it would be, but he’s never known that,” Askin told NewsChannel 6. “It’s literally my dream proposal. And it happened.”
Mariya Lewter: 478-744-4364, @mariyaclewter
