FPD product Weaver says he’s hooked on a professional fishing career

Josh Weaver always has had a love for the outdoors, and hunting and fishing pretty much always have been a part of his life.
He was also a pretty good pitcher at FPD, with aspirations of moving on to college and continuing his baseball career. But after going through Tommy John surgery his junior year and pitching through shoulder issues throughout his senior year, Weaver knew it was time for his baseball dreams to end.
That’s when fate and determination took over for Weaver, and at age 22, he finds himself being the youngest competitor on the FLW (Fishing League Worldwide) Tour. He also competes on the Southeast Costa tour, and in the first two months of fishing, he has pocketed $45,000 in prize money.
“So far, I have done very well in tournaments in Florida but not so well in tournaments in other states,” Weaver said. “I guess right now Florida is kind of my wheelhouse, and I just have to expand my knowledge of lakes in other states.”
Weaver got started in the world of professional fishing by doing something as simple as sending a Facebook request.
“My dad actually showed me an article in a magazine by Micah Frazier, who is from Newnan and now fishes on Bass Masters Elite Tour,” Weaver said. “He was already a professional, and I sent him a Facebook request, and he answered, and he invited me to fish as a co-angler in tournaments. I was not in the actual professional tournament but another tournament that was going on at the same time.
“After that, I was pretty much hooked, and I turned pro two years later. Micah gave me the start I needed, and we are still best friends.”
The top 50 anglers at a tournament win money, with places 21-50 taking home $10,000. There are 160 anglers that start the tournaments, and the fishing starts on Thursdays with the field cut to 20 after the second day.
After Saturday’s competition, the field is cut to 10. So far in three tournaments, Weaver’s best finish was eighth in Orlando, Florida. Last year as a rookie, Weaver made $17,000 and missed three top-50 finishes by less than a pound combined.
“Oh I am definitely all in when it comes to fishing, and I knew there are plenty of guys who make careers out of it,” Weaver said. “I have to get where sponsors want to pay me for fishing, and to do that I have to keep working hard. It’s not just the fishing, it’s the time I have to put in studying the lakes and finding out what baits to use and what has worked in previous tournaments on the lake.
“I am going to do everything I can to make this work.”
The entry fees alone for the FLW tour are $40,000, and Weaver has been fortunate to pick up some local sponsors, including Cherokee Brick & Tile, Renfroe Outdoor advertising, the Trading Post Moving and Storage, Zaxbys of Macon and Butler Ram.
“These folks have been a blessing to me and have helped me chase my dream,” Weaver said.
Weaver is obviously passionate about his craft. When asked what the bigger thrill was between a strikeout in a baseball game or hooking a big bass, Weaver just grinned.
“I pitched two no-hitters in high school, and getting that big hit on a rod is just as exciting,” Weaver said. “When you have had a good day on the lake and you are heading to the weigh in, well yeah that’s probably even better than a no-hitter. It’s just an unbelievable feeling.”
