Atlanta Falcons to bring free youth football camp to Macon

The Atlanta Falcons Youth Football Clinics is coming to Macon on Tuesday, April 11.
The free youth football camp is for children aged 6 to 14 years old and will focus on proper football tackling techniques, as well as other football and life skills, according to a news release.
Former Atlanta Falcons players will serve as camp instructors and “provide hands-on teaching of fundamentals, as well as position-specific training,” the team said. No equipment is needed, as this will be a non-contact clinic.
The one-day event will run from 6 p.m. to 8:15 p.m at the Ed Defore Sports Complex at 2851 Heath Road. Children must be registered to attend, as space is limited.
To register your child, visit www.atlantafalcons.com.
Mariya Lewter: 478-744-4364, @mariyaclewter
