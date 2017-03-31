While your March Madness bracket was destroyed, this 7th grader predicted the Final Four

2:09 Austin Hittinger leads the offense for Houston County Pause

1:31 Warner Robins gets ready for new football threads

1:32 Large fire causes Georgia highway overpass collapse

2:35 Take a ride around a Warner Robins block transformed by encroachment

1:46 Fireworks cap off Party on the Green at Wesleyan

0:15 Driver's view of collapsed Georgia overpass

1:32 Botched burglary at Macon gun range

1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver

4:23 Cop Shop Podcast: A barbecue brawl