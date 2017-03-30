Now looking at Macon, Coastal Plain League making things work in Savannah

It was October of 2015 when Jared Orton and his team from Fans First Entertainment were given the keys to historic Grayson Stadium and were asked to make baseball viable again in Savannah.
Savannah had just been jilted a month earlier when the Savannah Sand Gnats, a Single-A team with a New York Mets affiliation, had decided to move to Columbia, South Carolina, citing on its Facebook page that the challenges and expenses of operating a facility as dated as Grayson Stadium were insurmountable.
Grayson Stadium first opened its doors in 1927, with a major renovation in 1941.
To make matters even more difficult for Orton was the product he and his team would have to sell. It was not professional baseball; it was the Coastal Plain League, a college wood bat league that would play a schedule of 22 regular-season games and three playoff dates.
“We were very fearful when we came to Savannah because we didn’t know many people,” Orton said. “Our first goal was to become friends with the community, and we talked to everyone from the people in local government to all the Little Leagues, basically anyone who would talk to us. Thankfully Savannah opened its door to us, and we had an outstanding first year.”
The same league is working to put a team in another historic Peach State stadium: Macon’s Luther Williams Field, which dates back to 1929.
The nickname of the Savannah team, the Bananas, was picked in February from a name the team contest. In a remarkable first year, the Bananas sold out 17 regular-season home dates and two out of three playoff games, drawing 91,000 fans for the year, an average of 3,659 fans per game.
In the Sand Gnats’ final year in Savannah, they drew an average of 1,962 fans per game.
“I will say that a minor league season has around 70 games in it, and fans will get burned out from baseball with such a long schedule, but here we have between 22 and 25 home games to prepare for and it keeps everyone excited about being at the ballpark,” Orton said. “We are also able to schedule most of the games on Thursday through Saturday, which are typically nights that a family likes to go out. The energy we had at games the entire summer was just amazing.”
Orton says a few more extras have helped the Bananas be successful.
“Eighty percent of the tickets we sell are all-you-can-eat tickets, and you get a ticket and all the ballpark food you can eat for $15,” Orton said. “The players we have are from all over the country and some are top prospects, but they all like to have fun at the ballpark. They can be seen doing choreographed dances on the field, selling programs and just basically whatever keeps the entertainment going. Our goal every game is to offer good food and good fun, as well as good music and some crazy uniforms. It was just icing on the cake that we had a very good team that won the league championship last year.”
Should the league decide to come to Macon, games would start as early as 2018. Orton said he is excited about that possibility.
“Steve DeLay is working hard to put a team in Macon, and I really feel like it will happen,” Orton said. “Steve has helped us so much here, and in a lot of ways Savannah baseball is similar to Macon. They have been told that the stadium is insufficient and that professional baseball has failed over and over again, but the right management and the right league can be successful. I would love to see a Savannah against Macon rivalry, and it would be great for both cities.”
