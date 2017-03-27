WWE Live makes its way back to Macon

This Memorial Day, Middle Georgians can celebrate with some of their favorite wrestlers as WWE Live returns for the first time in over a year.
WWE Live will be at the Macon Coliseum on May 29 at 7:30 p.m. The WWE Championship Triple Threat Main Event will feature a match between Luke Harper, “The Phenomenal One” AJ Styles and WWE Champion Bray Wyatt. Other featured wrestlers include Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose, Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss and more.
Ticket prices range from $18 to $103 and will go on sale at ticketmaster.com on April 7 at 10 a.m. For more information, visit maconcenterplex.org.
Mariya Lewter: 478-744-4364, @mariyaclewter
