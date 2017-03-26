Mayhem, Havoc rematch Sunday will be without head coaches, key players

The good news is Macon has some momentum entering Sunday afternoon's home game with Huntsville after the Mayhem won 6-3 Saturday night on the Havoc's home ice.
The bad news is that the Mayhem will be without head coach Kevin Kerr and players Chris Joseph, Dennis Sicard and Stathis Soumelidis, pending review, for at least Sunday's game.
The foursome, along with the same number from Huntsville, has been suspended indefinitely by the SPHL for an incident after Saturday's game when multiple fights broke out as the teams prepared to leave the ice.
The SPHL released a two-sentence statement Sunday morning announcing the suspensions, which are currently indefinite and “pending review.”
Huntsville head coach Glenn Detulleo and players Justin Tateson, Nolan Kaiser and Scott Fellnermayr are also suspended indefinitely.
According to www.hockeyfights.com, Joseph and Tateson got a game misconduct for fighting other than during a period, Soumelidis and Kaiser a match penalty for spearing, and Kerr a game misconduct for inciting an opponent.
Each player was also given a game misconduct for a secondary altercation.
Sunday's game begins at 4:05 p.m.
First-place Macon is 33-10-6 (72 points) while Huntsville fell to 31-15-5 (67 points). Fayetteville (34-14-2, 70 points) is in second place.
Macon visits Fayetteville on Tuesday and hosts Roanoke on Saturday.
