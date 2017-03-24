Wilkinson County, Toomsboro to honor Dupree on Saturday

Bud Dupree grew up playing on the streets of Toomsboro. No doubt back then he ever thought the town would name one of those streets after him.
But that’s what will happen officially and be celebrated Saturday when Toomsboro hosts festivities to rename Pineview Circle as Bud Dupree Drive.
The event begins at noon at city hall on Main Street in Toomsboro, and a street party will follow. Dupree will attend the dedication.
Dupree graduated from Wilkinson County in 2011, earning All-Middle Georgia and Georgia Sports Writers Association Class 1A first-team all-state honors as a tight end, while making the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Class 1A all-state team as a defensive lineman after getting 17 sacks as a senior. He was also a multi-year starter for Wilkinson County’s perennial state championship contending boys basketball team, helping the Warriors to a title in 2011.
Dupree went to Kentucky and was a three-year starter and four-year regular on defense, earning first-team All-SEC honors in 2014. He graduated in May, 2015 with a degree in community and leadership development.
A month earlier, he was the 22nd pick of the NFL draft’s first round, going to Pittsburgh. In two seasons with the Steelers, he has played in 23 games and started nine, and he has 50 tackles and 8 1/2 sacks.
Comments