Melendez, Globetrotters spreading their message through basketball

Walking into a room full of elementary school kids and expecting to entertain them for 45 minutes while talking about a possible life-changing topic can be a very difficult task, even for the most seasoned speaker.
But Orlando “El Gato” Melendez, who plays for the Harlem Globetrotters, handled it like the seasoned professional that he is.
The Globetrotters will be in Macon on Friday night for a 7 p.m. game at the Macon Coliseum.
Melendez gave a stirring talk about bullying to the students of St. Peter Claver Catholic School on Wednesday, and, of course, he had a basketball close at hand as he easily won the students over with the Globetrotters’ message of trying to stop bullying by using “action, bravery, and compassion” to handle the problem.
“I still get nervous when I start off, but once I see the kids’ faces all of that goes away,” Melendez said. “I believe in the message that I am talking about, and I always try to make it fun. I know that these kids hear about it from mom and dad and mentors, but I feel like maybe if they hear it from someone else it may help them out even more.”
Melendez has been back with the Globetrotters for a little more than a year after taking a six-year break to help with his youngest daughter, who was born prematurely. Before he started with the Globetrotters, Melendez played college basketball at North Carolina and played professionally in Puerto Rico and Europe for eight years.
“After all that time away from the game, I was thinking that I was done with professional basketball, but I got the call asking if I wanted to come back and I jumped at the opportunity,” Melendez said. “I missed playing, but I also missed the chance to talk to the kids and be a positive role model. That is really as important to me as the basketball.”
The Globetrotters have a grueling schedule, playing almost every day of the week and sometimes more, but Melendez is quick to point out that the grind is worth it.
“Once you get out there and you see a kid that just wants to be wowed, well, I know that’s my job to give him that moment,” Melendez said.
While the confetti toss and many of the other acts during the game have been in existence for most of the Globetrotters’ 91 years, Melendez says that things just keep getting better with time.
“First of all, we have some great athletes on the team, and we have the 4-point shot to go along with all the dunks, but it is the interaction with the fans and all the comedy and music that helps makes the show great,” Melendez said. “I don’t think you really have to be a basketball fan to have a great time at a Globetrotters game, and I don’t think you have to be a kid. We are just going to go out and give the best we have every single night.”
Comments