Atlanta United loses inaugural match

Atlanta United mid-fielder Carlos Cormona cuts back on New York defender Sacha Kljestan in action Sunday night at Bobby Dodd Stadium.
Donn Rodenroth
For The Telegraph
Atlanta United forward Josef Martinez takes to air against New Red Bulls defender Aaron Long Sunday Night at Bobby Dodd Stadium.
Donn Rodenroth
For The Telegraph
Atlanta United fans react after Atlanta United mid fielder Yamil Asad scores the opening goal and the franchise's first goal in the first half of Sunday's game at Bobby Dodd Stadium.
Donn Rodenroth
For The Telegraph
Under pressure, Atlanta United defender Leandro Gonzalez Pirez clear away a ball intended for New York Red Bull Alex Muyl.
Donn Rodenroth
For The Telegraph
Atlanta United mid-fielder Carlos Cormona and New York defender Sacha Kljestan go back to back and turn to compete for a 50\50 in action Sunday night at Bobby Dodd Stadium.
Donn Rodenroth
For The Telegraph
Atlanta United mid-fielder Yamil Asad heads the ball over the top of New York defensive mid-fielder Sal Zizzo Sunday at Bobby Dodd Stadium.
Donn Rodenroth
For The Telegraph
New York defender Damien Perrinelle tries to hold back the speed of Atlanta United forward Josef Martinez in action Sunday at Bobby Dodd Stadium.
Donn Rodenroth
For The Telegraph
Atlanta United mid-fielder Julian Gressel flicks a header down the field inaction Sunday at Atlanta United's inaugural match against the New York Red Bulls.
Donn Rodenroth
For The Telegraph
Red Bull defender wins a 50/50 over Atlanta United mid fielder Miguel Almiron Sunday at Bobby Dodd Stadium.
Donn Rodenroth
For The Telegraph
Atlanta United forward Miguel Almiron breaks away from a mid field challenge Sunday in action at Bobby Dodd Stadium where Atlanta took on the New York Red Bulls.
Donn Rodenroth
For The Telegraph
Atlanta United's Michael Parkhurst and Red Bull Bradley Wright-Phillips collide mid-field while competing for a header.
Donn Rodenroth
For The Telegraph
New York Red Bulls defender Aaron Long steps in to clear a ball from Atlanta United attacker Josef Martinez. New York defeated Atlanta United 2-1.
Donn Rodenroth
For The Telegraph
Atlanta United mid-fielder Jeff Larentowicz leaves the field Sunday after a heartbreaking loss to the New York Red Bulls in the Atlanta United Inaugural Match Sunday at Bobby Dodd Stadium.
Donn Rodenroth
For The Telegraph