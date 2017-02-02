Meet the new Bears: Eric Allen

A look at Mercer head coach Bobby Lamb’s football team’s 2017 signing class, player-by-player. Mercer signed 19 players in this year’s class.
The Bears signed six offensive linemen, four defensive backs, three running backs, three wide receivers, one quarterback, one linebacker and one place-kicker/punter. Mercer signed 10 high school players from Georgia, two each from Alabama and Tennessee and one each from Florida and Texas, along with three transfers.
Here’s a look at freshman Eric Allen:
Position: Offensive line.
Height/weight: 6-5/290.
Hometown: Powder Springs.
High school: Harrison.
Lamb says: “Eric has the size and physicality you look for in an offensive lineman. It is a very difficult position to recruit.”
