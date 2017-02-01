Local News
Sports
Obituaries
Shopping
Login
Subscribe
Login
Subscribe
Home
Customer Service
Customer Service
Buy Photos and Pages
Contact Us
E-Edition
Newsletters
Subscribe
Archive Search
News
All News
Local
Houston & Peach
The Sun News
Crime
Education
Databases
Business
Nation/World
Opinion
Weird News
Sports
All Sports
High Schools
University of Georgia
Bulldogs Beat
Georgia Tech
Mercer
Columns & Blogs
MLB & Braves
NFL & Falcons
NBA & Hawks
Auto Racing
Golf
NHL/Macon Mayhem
Politics
Politics
Elections 2016
Living
All Living
Family
Food
Home & Garden
Religion
Celebrations
Mark Ballard
Dear Abby
Entertainment
Entertainment
Out & About
Celebrities
Music
Restaurants
Comics
Puzzles & Games
Horoscopes
Calendars
Opinion
Opinion
Editorials
Editorial Cartoons
Letters to the Editor
Submit a Letter
Blogs & Columns
Opinion Columns & Blogs
Charles E. Richardson
Your Say
Obituaries
Education Together
Shopping
Classifieds
Jobs
Moonlighting
Cars
Homes
Place An Ad
Contests
About Us
Sports
February 1, 2017 8:30 AM
Live: National Signing Day 2017
i
LinkedIn
Google+
Pinterest
Reddit
Print
Order Reprint of this Story
Live Blog Live: Signing Day 2017
Related content
LinkedIn
Google+
Pinterest
Reddit
Print
Order Reprint of this Story
Sports
Suggested for you
Comments
Videos
facebook
twitter
email
Share
More Videos
3:03
Trump selects Neil Gorsuch for Supreme Court nominee
Pause
3:15
Woman cries, pleads guilty in boyfriend's 2014 death
0:55
Protests across the U.S. oppose Trump's travel ban
2:21
Wesleyan responds to hate messages left in dorm
2:53
Is racial concentration an issue in Bibb County Schools?
1:48
'She was a brave young lady,' Brooklyn Rouse's aunt says
1:18
Drone flies over tornado damage in Upson County
1:55
Warner Robins fire risk rating drops for first time in many years
3:45
New president/CEO joins Macon CVB
4:12
Cop Shop Podcast: BMW 'test drive' leads straight to jail
Share Video
Video link:
Select
Embed code:
Select
facebook
twitter
email
8 hours ago
The Ivy League has called Northside's Jaylan Sandifer
5:05
8 hours ago
The Ivy League has called Northside's Jaylan Sandifer
1:04
a day ago
Hoffman gets win in 300th game at Mercer
2:37
a day ago
Defense leads Mercer to win over Western Carolina
View more video
Sports
Sandifer ready for major transition: Yale
Stratford girls hold off Wilkinson County, keeps share of first place
Kentucky holds off Georgia in overtime
Tuesday’s Middle Georgia high school scoreboard
Poole on UGA’s most underrated commitment: ‘He’s going to put up record-breaking numbers’
Sports Videos
Comments