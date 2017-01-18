Epic quarterback battle on horizon in NFC title game

The conference room was packed from wall-to-wall and there’s a trophy on display in the Atlanta Falcons’ training facility on Wednesday.
The atmosphere was immensely different than at any point during the season, and that’s because it’s a unique time in Atlanta. The Falcons have the opportunity to represent their city on the biggest stage, and a win would send the Atlanta fan base to its first Super Bowl since 1998.
First things first, and first is a daunting task ahead for the Falcons. Green Bay comes to town on an eight-game winning streak, most recently a 34-31 victory over top-seeded Dallas on a last-second field goal by place-kicker Mason Crosby.
Thus, there are multiple storylines for Sunday, including the final game in the Georgia Dome, and a showdown between two high-powered offenses.
But the one that inspires the most conversation is the matchup between two MVP candidates, quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers of Green Bay and Matt Ryan of Atlanta.
“I respect Aaron so much, because he’s a great competitor. It’s a situation where I’ve played him and gotten to know him a lot through the years,” Ryan said. “He makes a lot of really good plays, and he’s been doing it throughout his entire career.”
Rodgers is one of the league’s best in recent history, posting gaudy totals and making crucial plays, like a collection of Hail Mary passes. Just last week, Rodgers left the pocket and rolled out, and then found tight end Jared Cook for a 36-yard completion, Cook barely getting both feet down to set up the Packers’ game-winning field goal a play later.
The Falcons faced the Packers in week eight of the season, in which Atlanta squeaked out a 33-32 victory. Rodgers had yet another successful afternoon, tallying 246 yards and four touchdowns. The Packers were without starting wideout Randall Cobb in that game, and star receiver Jordy Nelson has been ruled doubtful for this game with broken ribs.
It may be a non-factor for Rodgers, who has turned undrafted playmakers into go-to players, like Cook and Geronimo Allison. The loaded skill set of the 12-year veteran proposes many challenges to a young Falcons’ defense.
“He does everything,” said defensive end Dwight Freeney, who has faced Rodgers in playoff situations before as a 15-year veteran. “He can run and throw the ball. He can be a passer both inside and outside of the pocket. I tell my guys to stay after it, and they can’t get their head down when he makes big plays, because that’s a big part of the game. He’s got so much ability to make those plays.”
Rodgers received a great deal of attention after his heroics in Dallas, and Ryan finds himself a little bit in the background of numerous conversations once again. But the Atlanta signal-caller proved that he can perform in the playoffs with a performance of 338 yards and three touchdowns against Seattle.
Ryan may be the favorite for the NFL MVP, with 41 touchdowns and only seven interceptions through 17 games. Falcons head coach Dan Quinn has stated several times this season that a game was won during the mid-week preparation. A big part of that preparation is Ryan as he leads the offense and works consistently to improve his game.
“Matt has a real process that he goes through to get ready, and he has totally nailed that this year,” Quinn said. “He’s got a big fire inside of him, and you feel that when he’s coming off of the sideline.”
The major leap in Ryan’s success could be attributed to the playmakers around him. A season ago, the production was primarily dependent on Julio Jones. During the offseason, adding wide receivers was a priority for Atlanta as Mohamed Sanu Jr., Taylor Gabriel and others came along.
Those additions have brought great variety to Atlanta’s offense, and helped Ryan grow as a quarterback.
“It’s huge. We talk in our locker room that we’re an extension of one another,” Ryan said. “When you add those players, and have Julio, who is big, strong and fast. You rely on other guys so much in this game, and it’s the ultimate team sport. I have the best group of guys you can ask for.”
Ryan and Rodgers display their mutual respect for each other. Both quarterbacks were drafted in 2008 and have kept up with each other since that point. While leading his own team to this point, Rodgers has had the opportunity to look at Ryan’s own game, and praises what he’s done this season.
“Matt’s a fantastic player and has had a great year,” Rodgers said in a teleconference. “He’s been really consistent at a high level throughout the season. I’ve got to know him throughout the years, and I’ve enjoyed the conversations. I have an enormous amount of respect for how he does business.”
